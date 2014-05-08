‘Frozen’ As A Horror, AnnaSophia Robb’s Little Mermaid, ‘Dumb And Dumber’ Drama, And Other Mashups

Good afternoon you princes of Maine, you kings of New England, you stalkers of Commander Riker. Here are all the mashup and parody videos I didn’t get a chance to cover, thrown in your face like you’re Jodie Foster working for the FBI.

The featured mashups for today:

FIRST VIDEO: Funny or Die managed to convince AnnaSophia Robb and Evan Peters (AKA Hipster Quicksilver) to star in “Sofia Coppola’s The Little Mermaid“. That soundtrack is going to be amazing. [via ONTD] SECOND VIDEO: They’ve got no food. They’ve got no jobs. Their pets’ heads are falling off. No wonder Josh Rocklage added dramatic music (Kerry Muzzey’s “The Fall of Palladio”) and turned Dumb And Dumber into a serious thriller. Do you want to hear the most chilling sound in the world? [via The Awesomer] THIRD VIDEO: Here’s Disney’s Frozen as a horror movie, because no one is going to let this movie go. [via Tastefully Offensive] FOURTH VIDEO: Dorkly made an animation to demonstrate how Mario and friends would deal with the zombie apocalypse if Telltale Games (of The Walking Dead game) were handling the franchise. Luigi will remember this. [via Kotaku] Banner picture via Reddit. Inset picture: Tim Burton’s Frozen by @yokoney. [via]