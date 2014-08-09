The Honest Trailer For ‘Mass Effect’ Is Our Favorite Parody On The Citadel

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The newest video game Honest Trailer from Smosh Games and Screen Junkies is finally spoiling the hell out of the terrible ending of Mass Effect 3. The narrator sums it up succinctly: “So after spending hundreds of hours making decisions that reflect how you would handle every situation, share in the disappointment as your three games’ worth of choices boil down to which Instagram filter gets pasted over the ending.”

Yep. Pretty much this.

Man, those people who named their baby after one of the characters are going to have some ‘splaining to do when their kid finally plays the games.

Oh, and be sure to stay to the end of the video above, when all the characters are given new nicknames. *kisses fingertips* Magnifico.

And what the hell, let’s revisit this Animal House style Epilogue:

It just gets funnier every time.

Via Smosh Games