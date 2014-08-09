The Honest Trailer For ‘Mass Effect’ Is Our Favorite Parody On The Citadel

The newest video game Honest Trailer from Smosh Games and Screen Junkies is finally spoiling the hell out of the terrible ending of Mass Effect 3. The narrator sums it up succinctly: “So after spending hundreds of hours making decisions that reflect how you would handle every situation, share in the disappointment as your three games’ worth of choices boil down to which Instagram filter gets pasted over the ending.”
Yep. Pretty much this.
Man, those people who named their baby after one of the characters are going to have some ‘splaining to do when their kid finally plays the games.
Oh, and be sure to stay to the end of the video above, when all the characters are given new nicknames. *kisses fingertips* Magnifico.
And what the hell, let’s revisit this Animal House style Epilogue:
It just gets funnier every time.
Via Smosh Games
Just played through Mass Effect 1 and 2 again. Trying to start up the 3rd but the ending still haunts me. If they just made it so the whole end scene was the Reaper indoctrination trying to take hold of Shepard and if you choose to Destroy the Reapers than you would snap out of it and actually finish the game. The middle Green choice still doesnt make sense to me. Was it just so Seth Green had a chance to bone Tricia Helfer? A video game ending should not upset me this much for this long.
That’s why I *always* go for Destroy – that bit at the end with Shepard breathing gives at least allows me a bit of internal wiggle room to think “Okay, the Crucible was just some sort of giant OFF switch for Reapers, it fired, I didn’t do shit except get hit by the laser.”
Still, it’s sadly not the worst terrible final thing Yvonne Strahovski’s been in that I just can’t let go of because it ruined a thing I loved.
Ahh Damnet, now you have me thinking about Dexter and how terrible that ending was. And exactly, the finger wiggle at the end if you went Destroy with full War Assets made me think maybe just maybe it would be something better.
@ repalec
Well then you’d have to ignore the fact that Admiral Hackett explains just what the hell happened in the Destroy Ending. Would Shepard hallucinate that too?
I am an OG Bioware fan.
By which I mean, I loved everything they did until they started Dragon Age.
Nailed it.
I wish my computer was powerful enough to play Mass Effect. Sadly the best it can do is Kotor :(
I realize arguing against hatred for the Mass Effect 3 ending has become pointless, because now it’s just one of those opinions that has become eternal internet truth, but the ENTIRE GAME is the ending. All through it you get the completion of various stories and those endings can depend on what choices you made throughout the entire series. But since the very very very very end is cohesive regardless of the other endings in order to provide a mutual experience for all players then “WAHHHHH everything is RUINED! I thought my choices mattered, and yes for dozens of hours of gameplay they HAVE in a way rarely seen in games or executed in such an engaging way but…uh…BOOOO! BOO THIS BELOVED GAME SERIES!”
Starting no later than the Matrix Trilogy, game and movie makers need to recognize that their Christ metaphor is not as welcome as they think it is.
I think that is a huge part of the backlash.
I think the main reason people got so upset is that the ending didn’t offer any closure for the events of the games. Even something like the “Animal House” ending Gould have eased the pain significantly.
That said, the Citadel DLC mended all of my wounds. Damn thing made me cry when it finished.
Mass Effect 2 is one of my top 10 games of all time (that I’ve played), but god damn I’ll never play Mass Effect 3.
It’s worth playing. The combat is spectacular, and the story is pretty neat. The free Extended Cut ending makes the resolution more palatable, and the Citadel DLC is absolutely perfect.
Mass Effect 3’s gameplay is better than Mass Effect 2’s.
“Battletoad.”
“Shepard”