As if modern dating didn’t already come with enough challenges and concerns, somewhere in the ballpark of around 100 dudes got tricked into a mass Tinder date in New York City over the weekend.

The stories of those who have spoken out are overwhelmingly similar: several weeks ago they matched with an attractive woman named Natasha, who is an actress, model, and singer — according to her Instagram profile. After exchanging numbers and text messages, “Natasha” claimed to be working on a “huge presentation” for her job, but asked the men to reconnect when she had more free time.

After several weeks went by, despite having since deleted her Tinder account Natasha did indeed make good on her promise, and contacted her suitors to meet her for an alleged friend’s DJ set near Union Square on Sunday afternoon. When they arrived however, they found that they, along with dozens of other men, had been duped into a gauntlet situation. On stage, flanked by two security guards, Natasha informed the crowd that they had been cordially invited to a “chance to go on a date” with her and then proceeded to list the criteria she requires in a potential suitor.

The Gothamist spoke to 22-year-old social media intern Spencer Mullen who was one of the guys who showed up, admitting that there were red flags that he had ignored:

“She contacted me, she said, ‘Hey we should get a drink sometime. But, oh, I got held up by this presentation so let’s do it later.’ So a month goes by and she says ‘Hey, I’m finally free, do you wanna meet me at Union Square for my friend’s DJ set, we’ll get a drink and we’ll see what happens'” Mullen said, noting that Natasha used the winky face emoji at the end.

Once the ruse had been revealed, Mullen says he left. “I’m not saying that I have the most self-respect in the world,” he joked, “but who the f*** would stay?”

The date was also detailed in a highly entertaining Twitter thread by another one of her many, many Tinder matches.

I am about to tell you an epic tale about subterfuge, dating in the 21st century and the fall of human civilization. This actually happened to me and it could happen to you too. Get some popcorn. *Thread* — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

And here’s the exact moment when he realized he had been duped:

I make my way to Union Square. Eat a hot dog and look over by this open lot by 17th Ave and there is a stage and a DJ and about 100 ppl and cameras and shit and I think well this is some random ass Manhattan shit. — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

She texts me "hey I'm running a little late but just meet me by the stage then we can go" I wasn't gonna stand in front of the fucking stage so I stand off to the side a bit — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

Eventually I see a girl moving towards backstage with two enormous bodyguards in sunglasses and realise it's her and I'm thinking WHAT THINE FUCKETH IS GOING ON — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018