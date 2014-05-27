Master Criminals Apprehended After Taking Selfie With Stolen iPhone

News & Culture Writer
05.27.14 2 Comments

Two Brooklyn teens were arrested this weekend after stealing another boy’s iPhone last month, which they then, for reasons unknown, took a post-robbery selfie of themselves and then sent the photo to the victim’s mother. The kid’s mom, of course, was like LOL WUT and then promptly gave the photo to police, who then distributed it — leading to their arrest. From the Metro:

Khayyam Alexander, 16, turned himself over to authorities on Saturday after police publicly released their selfie — a snapshot of the two teens with broad smiles as they rode the subway away from the Manhattan venue.

Investigators said Fethi Nekrouf, 18, was arrested on Sunday, although the circumstances around the arrest were not immediately clear.

The most amazing thing about this whole story isn’t the blatant stupidity of the criminals — who could only have been dumber if they called 911 and reported the crime themselves — but the fact that these two are only 16 and 18-years-old? HOW? OK, I could see maaaaaybe the only on the left being 19 or 20, but the dude on the right straight up looks older than me and I’m in my mid-30’s. I don’t know what they’re putting in the water out in Brooklyn, but apparently it makes you old and dumb at the same time.

(Via Huffington Post)

