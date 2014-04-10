Matt Damon May Be Playing The Lead In ‘Apollo 13’ Meets ‘Cast Away’

Gravity was a hit, so we’re finally going to get some more space movies. And at least one of them, The Martian, will be getting some A-list talent.



According to The Wrap, Matt Damon will be playing an astronaut, who, of course, gets screwed by the screenplay gods:

Based on the e-book by Andy Weir, The Martian follows an astronaut who becomes stranded on Mars and must figure out how to survive long enough to return to Earth. The project has been described as a cross between Apollo 13 and Cast Away

Damon, of course, has shown a taste for SF movies recently, having also been one of the best things about Elysium. And it’ll be fun to see a wind-swept Martian landscape.

The main problem now is actually finding a director. Drew Goddard bailed to direct Sinister Six, so that needs to come together first. But considering it’s got a star and that apparently the script is quite good, we’re fairly sure Fox will find somebody to take the job.