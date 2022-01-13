It’s been over a year since Matt Gaetz, the Trumpist lawmaker and unrepentant Jan. 6 cheerleader, came under federal investigation due to his connection to a sex trafficking ring. Just because it’s been moving slowly doesn’t mean it’s not going to be big. Indeed, Gaetz has already lawyered up, preparing for a “scorched earth” trial. But now things have escalated even further: As per NBC News, an ex-girlfriend recently testified about the case to a grand jury.

The woman, whose name has been withheld from the press, has spent the last few months speaking with prosecutors, hoping to avoid prosecution for obstruction of justice. In exchange, she’s testified whether or not Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old female for money four years back. She’s also addressing claims that he and others violated a federal law prohibiting the transportation of people across state lines to engage in prostitution.

Gaetz has not yet been charged for any crimes, but he denies all claims, calling the investigation a “witch hunt.” Meanwhile, his ex isn’t the only person who’s played ball with the feds in exchange for lighter sentencing. After an old associate, Joel Greenberg, was charged with multiple crimes relating to the trafficking ring, he’s been singing to prosecutors in exchange for pleading guilty.

All the while, Gaetz is pretending as though his life may not be headed straight for the toilet. Last month he was floating some harebrained scheme to make Donald Trump speaker of the House, as though he’d ever want that gig.

