An Obviously Poorly-Timed Job Listing For An Intern Position In Matt Gaetz’s Office Was Posted To Twitter Today And People Are Losing It

It’s one of the all-time great tweets: “Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it.” Matt Gaetz is Twitter’s main character today.

The Florida congressman is the focus of a Justice Department investigation “over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him,” according to the New York Times. Gaetz was on Tuesday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight for what host Tucker Carlson called “one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” and a tweet of his came back to him in the butt(head). The poor timing keeps coming: the job search site Daybook posted a listing for an intern in Gaetz’s office, hours after the New York Times report came out. The jokes write themselves.

It reads:

In the Washington, DC office, internships run throughout the fall, spring, or summer semesters for college students. Although all internships in all offices are unpaid, students gain invaluable work experience. The hours are flexible to accommodate students’ hectic course schedules, but generally run 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. when Congress is in session, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. when not in session… In Washington, DC, interns’ responsibilities will vary. They may be asked to answer phones, run errands, research legislation for the Member and legislative staff, attend hearings and briefings and answer constituent letters on various issues before the House. As a result, interns learn about the legislative process and the many other functions of a congressional office.

The listing (and tweet) went viral, but it wasn’t because of an abundance of applications:

Gaetz has previously been accused of creating a game where he would get points for “sleeping with aides, interns, lobbyists, and married legislators.”

(Via Raw Story)

