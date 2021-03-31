It’s one of the all-time great tweets: “Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it.” Matt Gaetz is Twitter’s main character today.

The Florida congressman is the focus of a Justice Department investigation “over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him,” according to the New York Times. Gaetz was on Tuesday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight for what host Tucker Carlson called “one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” and a tweet of his came back to him in the butt(head). The poor timing keeps coming: the job search site Daybook posted a listing for an intern in Gaetz’s office, hours after the New York Times report came out. The jokes write themselves.

It reads:

In the Washington, DC office, internships run throughout the fall, spring, or summer semesters for college students. Although all internships in all offices are unpaid, students gain invaluable work experience. The hours are flexible to accommodate students’ hectic course schedules, but generally run 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. when Congress is in session, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. when not in session… In Washington, DC, interns’ responsibilities will vary. They may be asked to answer phones, run errands, research legislation for the Member and legislative staff, attend hearings and briefings and answer constituent letters on various issues before the House. As a result, interns learn about the legislative process and the many other functions of a congressional office.

The listing (and tweet) went viral, but it wasn’t because of an abundance of applications:

read the room https://t.co/ElKqJG9wvd — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 31, 2021

Gaetz’s office looking for interns, per Daybook’s job listings page. https://t.co/S5GxvjVNY3 — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) March 31, 2021

A reminder to always pause your pre-scheduled tweets when big news breaks: https://t.co/wj794y7mEy — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) March 31, 2021

Pssssst. You may wanna, ya know, quietly put the kibosh on this tweet — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) March 31, 2021

Florida child protective services may want to review applications to ensure candidates are at least 18+ years old. https://t.co/ePVqR7ilkG — Chief Resistance Officer (@crushthebigots) March 31, 2021

This isn't going to hold up out of context like a classic Dril tweet but given the sheer timing it's absolutely GOAT-level https://t.co/la67eXGGBY — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) March 31, 2021

What could go wrong? https://t.co/pfTOvd78XQ — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 31, 2021

Gaetz has previously been accused of creating a game where he would get points for “sleeping with aides, interns, lobbyists, and married legislators.”

(Via Raw Story)