Here's The First Official Image Of Matt Ryan as John Constantine

#Constantine #DC Comics #Comics
Entertainment Editor
03.13.14 9 Comments

NBC has released the first official picture of Matt Ryan as John Constantine, the cynical British con-man and magician turned supernatural detective. The contract for the Constantine also stipulates NBC has to air the pilot or pay a penalty, because of course a contract related to John Constantine would have stiff penalties.

We call this the first official picture because there was an unofficial one floating around yesterday we could get the rights to use. Both pictures show Matt Ryan — who also voiced Edward Kenway in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag — looking eerily like the cynical British con-man and magician turned supernatural detective. You did good, NBC.

