Here's The First Official Image Of Matt Ryan as John Constantine

NBC has released the first official picture of Matt Ryan as John Constantine, the cynical British con-man and magician turned supernatural detective. The contract for the Constantine also stipulates NBC has to air the pilot or pay a penalty, because of course a contract related to John Constantine would have stiff penalties.
We call this the first official picture because there was an unofficial one floating around yesterday we could get the rights to use. Both pictures show Matt Ryan — who also voiced Edward Kenway in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag — looking eerily like the cynical British con-man and magician turned supernatural detective. You did good, NBC.
That’s not Sting!
Oh, I was expecting Matty Ice.
SN: For the longest time, I thought the voice of Kenway was Todd Lasance, who played Caesar on Spartacus: War of the Damned.
He looks like Sawyer from Lost. Which is good because he was a conman too.
Now wear that outfit for a few days so it stops looking so crisp and it is perfect.
Ha! I thought the same thing when I pulled up the picture. His clothes are all supposed to look slept in for a week.
Looks like he just stepped out of a 90s anti-smoking PSA.
Not like it’s a hard costume to do. “Rumple that shirt, loosen that tie, and put on this trench coat.”
How the hell is NBC going to air this? Constantine smokes like a hippie’s VW bug. Won’t the anti-smoking lobbyists come out of the woodwork on this one?
As long as people react to his smoking with disgust and he admits it’s a filthy habit or something the lobbyists will hopefully be cool with it.