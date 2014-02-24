NBC Chooses The New ‘Constantine’, And It Isn’t Keanu Reeves

Last month NBC picked up a Warner/DC adaptation of Constantine, based on British supernatural detective John Constantine, not to be confused with the Keanu Reeves portrayed by Keanu Reeves in 2005’s Constantine. Now Deadline reports Welsh actor Matt Ryan is NBC’s choice to play Constantine.

Matt Ryan has been on Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, but you guys probably know him better as the voice of Edward Kenway in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

We don’t have the rights to use any decent pictures of him, so you can see what the guy looks like at Deadline. He’s Welsh, instead of English, not that me or most NBC watchers could tell the difference. In fact, I enjoy calling English people Welsh or saying they “speak British” just to watch them try to politely express their rage. Such kerfuffle. Much umbrage. Wow.