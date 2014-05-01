Maya Rudolph Joins Disney’s Secretive Marvel Movie

For all the hype surrounding the Marvel Universe, Disney is staying oddly quiet about its upcoming adaptation of the Marvel comic Big Hero 6. But word is leaking out about the movie, including the voice cast.
Big Hero 6, in case the title wasn’t a hint, is Marvel’s take on what a Japanese superhero team would be like. It’s actually an odd choice because at least two members, Silver Samurai and Sunfire, actually have their cinematic rights with Fox. Then again, it’s also an animated movie about a superhero team, which is a weird choice when you own the Incredibles. Either way Maya Rudolph will be voicing somebody, according to the Wrap:
Maya Rudolph has signed on to voice one of the lead roles in Disney’s upcoming animated movie “Big Hero 6,” TheWrap has learned.
“Big Hero 6” is a comedic action-adventure movie about brilliant robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada, who finds himself in the grips of a criminal plot that threatens to destroy the fast-paced, high-tech city of San Fransokyo. With the help of his closest companion — a robot named Baymax — Hiro joins forces with a reluctant team of first-time crime fighters on a mission to save their city.”
You could have just saved us all time and said “Mystery Men, but animated and sorta Japanese.” Tighten up the ship, Wrap!
Anyway, we’ll likely be hearing more about this movie as it gets closer to its release; it’s actually arriving in November. Meanwhile, Nextwave remains tragically unadapted. Come on, Disney, you know you want a shoplifting blonde, a violent redhead monster hunter, and a woman who never stops talking about her time on the Avengers as your next Disney princesses.
Cheryl Tunt would describe Big Hero 6 as the “Chinesey Avengers”. It’s all the Japanese heroes in the Marvel Comic Universe. That being said, most countries with more than one Marvel hero has a similar team.
Yeah, I always liked that in the Big Two, there were just enough superhumans in smaller countries to make up ONE superhero team. Shouldn’t China have like a few million superhumans?
Morrison tried in Infinite Crisis. He had one character whose power was to give birth a lot.
I remember the Great Ten. I always wondered what Chinese people thought of that team.
How about just giving us a Nextwave movie?
This is why I don’t comment before finishing the article.
To be fair, that’s the question I ask at the end of every Marvel movie article. In my mind. While crying.
Especially if it’s going to be an over-the-top type of animated feature. That just seems perfect for a Nextwave vehicle.
Because General Population can’t handle Nextwave. That’s only us in the Special Ward that want that.
With Laurence Fishburne as Dirk Anger, just to really confuse people.
I know fox has the rights to the names “Quicksilver” and “Scarlet Witch”, do they have boom boom too? Or will it matter, since they rarely use code names anyway?
More importantly, can we get the cast of scrubs to be NextWave?
HA!
Honestly, I want Hugh Laurie as Dirk Anger and Kristen Bell as Boom-Boom. Possibly Gillian Anderson as Bloodstone.
Fox has rights to the word “mutant” and every character that is a mutant in the Marvel Universe, meaning Boom Boom is theirs and could be in the X-Force movie because she is more associated with that than Nextwave. Also, I thought Marvel had the rights to use the names Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch? Because it will be awkward if both Fox and Disney decide to use Namor and one can’t use his name.
Let’s get Alison Brie as Pixie and make the world a better place.
I like how this manages to hit on every Japanese stereotype. Including tentacles because they once fought Doctor Octopus.
I unabashedly love Mystery Men.
It’s not a bad movie, but you read the Bob Burden comics and you wonder what could have been.
I never read them, so as a stand-alone its great. Im sure it would change my perspective.
I can’t believe I am probably the only one here who even likes Big Hero 6 and is anticipating its release. I mean, sure, they’re at most C-List, but I like the concept and enjoyed thier 2008 miniseries. BTW, that miniseries introduced the 2 characters that replaces the mutants and will be in the movie: Wasabi-No-Ginger (a chef who can use swords and generate energy knives) and Fred (who can transform into a giant lizard ala Godzilla). As for who Maya will play, I think she could be as Honey Lemon (weilder of a magical purse), a Nick Fury-esque character seen in the 2008 mini, or the mom of the main protagonist, Hiro.
Also, give up on the Nextwave dream. As much as i want to see it adapted and would make a good DTV movie like the DC Universe movies, most likely it will be adapted as a motion comic