Maya Rudolph Joins Disney’s Secretive Marvel Movie

For all the hype surrounding the Marvel Universe, Disney is staying oddly quiet about its upcoming adaptation of the Marvel comic Big Hero 6. But word is leaking out about the movie, including the voice cast.



Big Hero 6, in case the title wasn’t a hint, is Marvel’s take on what a Japanese superhero team would be like. It’s actually an odd choice because at least two members, Silver Samurai and Sunfire, actually have their cinematic rights with Fox. Then again, it’s also an animated movie about a superhero team, which is a weird choice when you own the Incredibles. Either way Maya Rudolph will be voicing somebody, according to the Wrap:

Maya Rudolph has signed on to voice one of the lead roles in Disney’s upcoming animated movie “Big Hero 6,” TheWrap has learned. “Big Hero 6” is a comedic action-adventure movie about brilliant robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada, who finds himself in the grips of a criminal plot that threatens to destroy the fast-paced, high-tech city of San Fransokyo. With the help of his closest companion — a robot named Baymax — Hiro joins forces with a reluctant team of first-time crime fighters on a mission to save their city.”

You could have just saved us all time and said “Mystery Men, but animated and sorta Japanese.” Tighten up the ship, Wrap!

Anyway, we’ll likely be hearing more about this movie as it gets closer to its release; it’s actually arriving in November. Meanwhile, Nextwave remains tragically unadapted. Come on, Disney, you know you want a shoplifting blonde, a violent redhead monster hunter, and a woman who never stops talking about her time on the Avengers as your next Disney princesses.

Via The Wrap