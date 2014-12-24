Despite Rumors Of Its Demise, The Big Mac Is Still Very Much Alive On McDonald’s Menu

There was a cold grip of fear that overtook the world of fast food this weekend. Many people cried out in fear and then struggled to catch their breath at the notion that McDonald’s would be trimming their menu. Worst yet, some cruel people out there convinced folks that the Big Mac was part of the slate getting the chop. From The Daily Buzz:

With McDonald’s profits tanking over the recent months, the company has had to make some tough decisions to find adequate solutions for their financial distress by shrinking menu sizes. “Our intent is to have a cleaner menu board that is easier for customers to absorb,” spokeswoman Lisa McComb said in a statement. “To do so we must simplify our current menu. This means the end of the Big Mac, apple pie and large size menu items. Currently, the Big Mac has a whopping 550 calories and 29g of fat. The Apple pie contains 250 cal, and it would take a full 69 minute to walk that off! With that being said, those two menu items were not a tough decision for elimination.

There was even a tweet from the official McDonald’s account allegedly floating around, apologizing to customers for the loss of the flagship sandwich. Dark times for the golden arches, right? Luckily it’s all bullsh*t:

@jasondegnan Hey Jason! Whoa, whoa, whoa—hold the phone! That's just a rumor—the Big Mac isn't going anywhere! — McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 23, 2014

@Jerrygfan Don't believe the rumor, Mike! The Big Mac & Apple Pie are here to stay! — McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 23, 2014

Why would someone fake out McDonald’s fans with the loss of their favorite sandwich? I guess for much the same reason someone would evoke the name of a group they have nothing to do with in the name of shaming Iggy Azalea.

If McDonald’s is going to do anything to their menu, they’re going to add more Big to their Mac and give it like eight layers, stuffed with cheese, and then injected with fry smell. You have to die from something in this life and I suppose having veins filled with secret sauce is a fine way to get it done.

