Despite Rumors Of Its Demise, The Big Mac Is Still Very Much Alive On McDonald’s Menu

There was a cold grip of fear that overtook the world of fast food this weekend. Many people cried out in fear and then struggled to catch their breath at the notion that McDonald’s would be trimming their menu. Worst yet, some cruel people out there convinced folks that the Big Mac was part of the slate getting the chop. From The Daily Buzz:
With McDonald’s profits tanking over the recent months, the company has had to make some tough decisions to find adequate solutions for their financial distress by shrinking menu sizes. “Our intent is to have a cleaner menu board that is easier for customers to absorb,” spokeswoman Lisa McComb said in a statement. “To do so we must simplify our current menu.
This means the end of the Big Mac, apple pie and large size menu items. Currently, the Big Mac has a whopping 550 calories and 29g of fat. The Apple pie contains 250 cal, and it would take a full 69 minute to walk that off! With that being said, those two menu items were not a tough decision for elimination.
There was even a tweet from the official McDonald’s account allegedly floating around, apologizing to customers for the loss of the flagship sandwich. Dark times for the golden arches, right? Luckily it’s all bullsh*t:
Why would someone fake out McDonald’s fans with the loss of their favorite sandwich? I guess for much the same reason someone would evoke the name of a group they have nothing to do with in the name of shaming Iggy Azalea.
If McDonald’s is going to do anything to their menu, they’re going to add more Big to their Mac and give it like eight layers, stuffed with cheese, and then injected with fry smell. You have to die from something in this life and I suppose having veins filled with secret sauce is a fine way to get it done.
(Via Patriot News / Daily Buzz)
Burgers, fish sandwich, fries, shakes and apple pies. Boom. Done.
If you exclude the nuggets we riot.
Also they need to come up with a system where fries that have been out of the fryer for…say 10 minutes are tossed. Nothing is worse than looking forward to some McD fries and they’re cold and stiff. Like…well fill in the rest.
My grandpa’s dick! Shit, no…sorry…
I don’t even recall what vulgar description I originally typed that made me delete it…you’re works.
How do you tweet a question to McDonald’s without checking the twitter first to make sure it hasn’t been answered already? That makes slightly less sense than believing something you read on a website barely anyone’s ever heard of.
The kind of person who tweets at a fast food restaurant is not the kind of person who does the minimum amount of homework you would expect a functioning human to do
Now I agree with @Snowball V , but there are also those who tweet at fast food restaurants as a goof. A lark. A gag. A bit of the ol’ fun.
Fuck Taco Bell.
Burger King can go fuck it’s cockroach-filled milkshake machine too.
Guess pushing all those taco/burrito stuff on us wasn’t such a great idea after all. Seriously, the reason I hardly go there anymore is cuz the coupon book that used to have all the good stuff is now littered with coupons for either the tacos/buritos or breakfast options. Oh, and half the booklet is ads. Make the coupon book have more than just 2 FREAKING coupons for large sandwiches and maybe I’ll come back.
There is only one thing that I love from Mcdonalds, and that is the Big Mac. I do love it combined with fries and maybe an Oreo Mcflurry or a Stawberry shake, but the Big Mac is the only thing that these days make me want to visit Mcdonalds. If they eliminated that delicious (though tiny and expensive) sandwich I would essentially never visit Mickey D’s ever again.
I’d believe that they’d remove the big mac from the MENU, as in the big-ass boards hanging behind the counter, but they’re obviously not going to stop making the thing.
So when is this 8 layer Big Mac coming out, because that’s what I took out of the article