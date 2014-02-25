Super Mean Burger King Employees Called A Grandmother And Her Daughter-In-Law ‘B*tch Ass Hoes’

A Richmond, Virginia grandmother was left in shock after picking up food at her local Burger King drive thru when she noticed her receipt was made out to “B*tch Ass Hoes.” Ha ha, I guess you’ll think long and hard before asking for extra ketchup next time, you old hag! From CBS 6:

“This is more than an insult. I mean calling you names on a piece of a paper, that will hurt somebody,” Miss Lorel said while fighting back tears. “I liked going there. But after this they won’t get my business anymore.” Miss Lorel, who did not want her last name made public, said she saw the profanity on the receipt Saturday night while she picked up her order at the drive thru of the Belt Boulevard restaurant. She immediately asked to see the manager. “He did apologize. He also called the young lady over and asked her, ‘did you see this?’ She just shook her head. He said it had never happened before,” Miss Lorel recalled.

Honestly, while the takeaway here is that you shouldn’t be mean to old ladies and make them cry — to me, the best part of this story is the CBS 6 reporter who was so excited to make Burger King puns that he completely butchered their slogan: “They did not have it in their way.” YEAH BRO, NAILED IT.