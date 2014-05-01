Meet All The Heroes In A Half Shell In The Newest ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Trailer

The newest trailer has arrived for the Michael Bay produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and it’s either the coolest thing your ten-year-old cousin will ever see or it’s the ruination of everything that made your 35-year-old cousin the manchild he is today. It also provides the best glimpse yet at the full group of turtles, complete with gear, weapons and colorful bandanas to tell them apart and give them character depth.
Also included is the first real look at William Fichtner’s Shredder and his pretty bad ass suit. I don’t think anyone could find a way to complain about that, but go ahead and surprise me. The turtles still might look weird, but I don’t think this is going to be the gigantic turd that everyone online wants to make it out to be.
You know, now that I look carefully, the turtles doesn’t seem so baKILL THEM!!! KILL THEM WITH FIREEEEEE!!!11!!1!
It looks like fun. I mean, I loved the cartoon when I was little, and that was the point. It’s for kids. But even kids will recognize, “April is a terrible.”
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOPE!
DONNY YA FRICKIN NEEEEEEEERD!!!!!
I’m just gonna pretend this movie is the Battle Toads movie we never got.
Why does Donny look like Jar Jar?
And are all of the Turtles going to get a new voice actor? Or were the film’s producers like “**** it, we need to put some more star power behind this.” Wonder if Woodburn and the fratboy actor playing Leo recorded dialogue not knowing it would be dubbed over later.
I’m already spending the money I’m not spending on this.
Hopefully it’s decent but it still looks like a boilerplate Michael Bay smash fest. That’s my only real gripe, I’ve been burned by these things in the theaters for far too long.
I’ve been fooled into seeing each Transformers movie and I’m right there with you. It’s hard to get past.
And people give JJ Abrams shit for lens flares.
Rightfully. Just because Bay sucks doesn’t mean Abrams doesn’t. Abrams movies look like a Spielberg movie as done by Michael Bay.
Even setting aside my reservations about this given my growing up with a different iteration of the Ninja Turtles, this looks like complete dogshit.
I read original Eastman-Laird. I enjoyed the goofy first cartoon. I preferred Dan Spitz’ TMNT guitar over Scott Ian’s Dredd guitar (but just slightly!).
When this trailer started, contrary to wanting to hate it, I got kinda excited. I mean, it’s dark and gritty. It reminded me of the old comics. It made the concept of Foot ninja running around seem kinda interesting.
And then the TMNT showed up. Fuck this movie. Fuck it in the neck. Fuck it good until its dead and they just leave it to rot. No more burying the Turtles in the Pet Cemetary, leave it gone.
(although, I kinda like the new cartoon when I can convince my kids to leave it on)
The Ninja Turtle movie doesn’t sync up perfectly with what I pictured in my head so therefore it will be horrible and stupid.
Michael Bay is involved, so it will be horrible and stupid.
everyone’s talking for themselves…
What’s going on with that first one? It’s got a purple bandana, swords (or something long) on its back, and is holding what looks like a knife.
Ok so if you look closely it appears to be a sai that he’s holding, but I’m still confused by his purple bandana and whatever is on his back.
The purple mask is usually Donatello and his weapon is usually a staff. Who knows how these yahoos have fucked shit up, though….
Based on the way Donatello looks, I’d say Raph beat him up and took his mask. Then his lunch money.
The turtles somehow look more cartoonish and goofy than the 80’s cartoon.
+1 for April holding her phone horizontally when she’s recording something
Method acting. April’s phone skills are just as good as Foxes acting skills.
But FWIW, her not doing much of anything between this and Bay’s Transformers 2 (which came out like 5 years ago) proves that she does have skills in front of the camera. A shame we’ll probably never see it though.
All of the turtles designs awkwardly remind me of the comic geek’s creation from Nightmare on Elm Street: Dream Child. Just minus the guns. And because they’re turtles.
[www.youtube.com]
“I don’t think this is going to be the gigantic turd that everyone online wants to make it out to be.”
Oh, Andrew, you simple simple retard.
Typical Michael Bay with the enforcement of overused stereotypes: Donatello is a nerd so he just HAS to have thick glasses with the bridge taped up. He just has to. Still not as bad as those Autobots from Revenge of the Fallen though.
Remember how Bay postponed or did some re-shoots for Transformers 3 when he discovered wingsuits and just HAD to put it in the film? I’m sure when that reddit photoshop of how to “fix” the turtles’ faces went viral, a lot of nerds were hoping he’d postpone this film in order to fix their faces lol.
do they have to be nerds if they just want a not-so-disgusting looking design for some historical cultural characters in a modern movie?
Not necessarily, but I’m honestly expecting regular folks who don’t give 2 shits about the turtles to laugh at how dumb they look when this is released.
Ok, I hate michael bay as the next guy BUT i grew up loving TMNT, and I LOVE Raphael and he looks pretty bad ass so… I dont give a shit Im gonna watch this.
You know, this can’t be done right for adults, they are a bunch of giant turtles dressed like ninjas so I can’t take it to seriously.
Without Megan fucking Fox it could actually be watchable.
This movie is going to do to Michael Bay what Willy Wonka did to Tim Burton