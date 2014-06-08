Meet The 31-Year-Old Man Who’s Addicted To Having Sex With Grandmothers

#Sex
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.08.14 16 Comments

Warning: the video below is not safe for life and/or work, unless you’re employed at Bialystock & Bloom, in which case, a 30-something tongue-kissing a 91-year-old grandma is probably de rigueur.

Kyle, from Augusta, Georgia, dates numerous pensioners at the same time and even takes them home to meet his 50-year-old mother. For the last five years he has been in a “casual” relationship with 91-year-old Marjorie McCool.

McCool is so hip, hers is broken.

He said: “Often, the things women are so self-conscious about is what I’m into. I like the neck lines and wrinkles. Women worry about their boobs sagging but I think the natural hang looks great. I’m really not a fan of plastic surgery…I’m a fan of platinum hair. I prefer it natural.”

When asked about their relationship, McCool said, “I had seeeeeeeeeexxxxxxxxxx.”

Via the Daily Mail

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sex
TAGSGRANDMA LOVINGSGRANDMASSex

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP