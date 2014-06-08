Meet The 31-Year-Old Man Who’s Addicted To Having Sex With Grandmothers

Warning: the video below is not safe for life and/or work, unless you’re employed at Bialystock & Bloom, in which case, a 30-something tongue-kissing a 91-year-old grandma is probably de rigueur.

Kyle, from Augusta, Georgia, dates numerous pensioners at the same time and even takes them home to meet his 50-year-old mother. For the last five years he has been in a “casual” relationship with 91-year-old Marjorie McCool.

McCool is so hip, hers is broken.

He said: “Often, the things women are so self-conscious about is what I’m into. I like the neck lines and wrinkles. Women worry about their boobs sagging but I think the natural hang looks great. I’m really not a fan of plastic surgery…I’m a fan of platinum hair. I prefer it natural.”

When asked about their relationship, McCool said, “I had seeeeeeeeeexxxxxxxxxx.”

Via the Daily Mail