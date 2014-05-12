Meet The Dumbest Criminal Ever Who Incriminated Himself With A Pre-Robbery Selfie

Kevin Lawson, a 28-year-old Knox County, Tennessee resident, was arrested late last week after breaking into the Copes Market where he made away with rifles, handguns, knives, cigarettes, chewing tobacco, as well as various food items, because clearly he is a man of the finer things in life (Corn Nuts or GTFO). Also, you know, just your run-of-the-mill Tennessee market where you can run out and pick up a carton of milk and a Winchester, no big deal.
Anyway, he just might have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for the fact that he made sure to snap a quick selfie of himself in his robbing outfit beforehand. The Smoking Gun reports:
Since “Kevin had worn gloves during the burglary,” no fingerprints were recovered at the market, reported investigators, who added that they located the gloves in the yard of a neighbor of Lawson’s.
Lawson allowed deputies to examine his cell phone, a review that, deputies reported, yielded “a (Selfie) picture that he had taken of himself wearing the mask prior to the burglary.”
So not only did he leave 100% irrefutable evidence of the crime sitting around on his phone, but he also threw his gloves in his neighbor’s yard? The only way this guy could have made this even more obvious is if he checked in with Foursquare. Because he probably would still use Foursquare. “Copes Market: Nice firearm selection. Try the meatball sub. Three and a half stars.”
Even the kid from Problem Child is all, you suck, dude.
What led the police to his door; did he post the selfie? Leave a trail of jerky crumbs to his shanty? Details woman, details!
The report was somewhat unclear – it just says that a “subsequent investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest.” So what I take from that is that he was a suspect for some reason, he let them check his phone, they saw the picture and then were like, oh yeah, you the guy.
I dont know what Juniors so up in arms about.
His hero, the Bow Tie Killer, used to put bow ties on his victims and he himself wore a bow tie all the damn time.
The only criminals more asinine then him were the Wet Bandits!
The Wet Bandits at least learned from their mistakes and transformed into the Sticky Bandits..
Or the Reynolds twins. Squeaky clown shoes aren’t great for stalking.
Ah. Stupid people.