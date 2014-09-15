Meet The Genius Who Tried To Pass Crushed Pop Tarts Off As Cocaine To An Undercover Officer

Dumb: Selling drugs to an undercover cop. Dumber: Selling a cheap breakfast pastry disguised as drugs to an undercover cop. But that’s just what a 30-year-old Halifax, North Carolina man did. Cameron Mitchell, who has the names of both of the gay dads on Modern Family, was arrested earlier this month on charges of selling or delivering a counterfeit controlled substance and creating a counterfeit controlled substance, after he sold $20 of crushed up Pop-Tarts to an undercover agent under the guise that is was cocaine.
Deputies say on June 19, during Operation Southern Summer, Mitchell was making a delivery to a convenience store in the town of Halifax when he came in contact with an undercover agent. During the conversation, Mitchell allegedly agreed to sell crack cocaine to the agent. Deputies say Mitchell went to the cab of his delivery truck and came back with what he said was crack cocaine. He allegedly sold it to the agent for $20.
Agents field tested the evidence, and it was negative for the presence of cocaine. They went looking for Mitchell’s delivery truck and found it at another convenience store on Highway 561. Agents say Mitchell told them he needed the money, so he went into his truck and found the corner of a Pop-Tart, then sold it to the agent as crack cocaine.
I feel like this story is missing some very important details. What kind of Pop-Tart was it? S’mores? Brown Sugar Cinnamon? All I know is that it better not have been one of those bullsh*t unfrosted fruit ones, because then they’d also need to charge him on grounds of having crappy taste in Pop-Tarts.
(Huffington Post via WCTI12)
So if it wasn’t actually cocaine, what’s his crime? Call it a counterfeit substance all you want, dude sold a UC some crushed up pop-tarts and the UC ends up looking stupid.
If I shoot at you, it’s attempted murder. But, fortunately, I will not be arrested for murder.
@The Amazing Dougie but youre still shooting. it would be more like being charged with armed robery with nothing but a finger in a pocket
tripping law
Damn a corner of pop tart goes for $30 in my state.
Police love ’em some Pop-tarts. What’s the problem here?
Aw… Can we start a Save Cameron campaign now?
i paid $50 for drywall once. rock bottom
A friend of mine beat up a guy in a bar bathroom once who had a baggie of what he thought was coke.
It ended up being baking soda.
I told him to at least put it in his fridge, for all the trouble he went throught.
He doesn’t look anything like Ben Browder.
Crushed pop-tart is a helluva drug.