Meet The Gent Who Took A Selfie After Being Detained For Drunken Driving

12.31.14 5 Comments

This guy was allegedly concerned with letting his family know he was OK. It’d be a smart thing to do if he wasn’t being locked up for drunk driving at the time.

26-year-old James Jay Dunham was pulled over in Iowa City for drunken driving and decided that a selfie was the right idea after being logged into the police records. From Press-Citizen:

According to a police report, Dunham snapped a photo of himself while being held in the OWI room, telling an officer he “just wanted to let his family know he was OK.”

Dunham, whose blood alcohol content was .084, admitted to drinking a bottle of wine that day and one drink that night. He was wearing three bar wrist bands and had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and unsteady balance, according to the report.

Part of me says that his mug shot is what his selfie looked like, but I’m kinda hoping it featured more of an expressive sad face. Something to reflect the situation to his parents (or followers) so they know exactly what is going on. Next up: meal time photos. The people must know what quality the jail is serving!

(Via Press-Citizen / Bar Stool Sports)

