Meet The Teenager Who Got Busted Stealing ‘Rock Hard Erection Cream’ And ‘Deep Throat Desensitizing Spray’

This Spartanburg, South Carolina woman might be a contender for the most embarrassing shoplifting arrest ever. Last week eighteen-year-old Karla Farmer was busted at Spartanburg’s WestGate Mall for stealing some interesting items from Spencer’s. You know, just your household staples: Rock Hard Erection Cream, Deep Throat Desensitizing Spray, and a pair of handcuffs.
Karla Farmer first swiped the cream and spray from the “love unit” of a Spencer’s store, according to a police report. After exiting the business, she returned a few minutes later to nick the handcuffs, investigators allege.
When police searched Farmer’s purse, they recovered the Spencer’s merchandise, as well as a bra and two pairs of underwear apparently stolen from a Victoria’s Secret location in the WestGate mall in Spartanburg.
You know that saying about never returning to the scene of the crime? There’s a reason why that’s a saying. Don’t return to the scene of the crime, especially to commit more crimes. You will get caught.
Anyway. It’s unclear whether or not this was part of some kind of prank — after all, at eighteen, Farmer may very well be a college freshman. Who hasn’t stolen something embarrassing for fun at some point in their college career? *cough* But it’s just as likely that some eighteen-year-old boy was VERY DISAPPOINTED when his date never showed last week. More than he’ll ever know.
(The Smoking Gun via NY Daily News)
I’m not sure who should be more embarrassed by this, the girl for getting caught with items of such an intimate nature, or the teenaged boy who apparently is suffering from ED.
I’m thinking sugar daddy.
She should be a bit more discerning in picking out her sugar daddies if that’s the case. I mean, the one and only thing a sugar daddy is expected to provide, you know the sugar, should have made the shoplifting unnecessary in the first place.
Mine are hazy too, but I think the cream is to desensitize so you dont cum before you get your pants down. The more you know….
Girl, I’m there for you when you get out.
good thing she got caught, that cream aint edible
#science
A: for effort
F: for execution.
D: rock hard.
Expertly played, HR.
$20 says she has a bumper sticker that reads, “No means No…don’t stop!”
The fact that I have seen this on so many social media sites today is scary…they talk about preventing teen suicide through eliminating cyber bullying yet they plaster this TEENAGE girl’s face all around.
She’s a thief.
& a shitty one at that.
dont do the crime if you cant take 2 whole days of internet shaming.
This.
stevehandjobs, you are right that she is a thief, and that is totally wrong. BUT she is a human being. What social media is doing to her really is no different than cyber bulling. Is this really going to make her any better of a human being? No. This shame and humiliation is going to hurt her even more.
Every other person who has ever been outed online or in news reports are human beings too.
Are you saying we should just stop reporting on things involving people?
No, DravenCage, what I am saying is that this teenage girl is being humiliated to an extent that can not be healthy for anyone. This is more than just a “news report.” It has become a joke on all these websites with the girl’s photo plastered everywhere. Just think, if she were only a few months younger, it would have been ILLEGAL to even post her photo as a minor. She’s hardly mature enough to handle this.
here’s a thought, don’t commit a crime then it won’t be reported in the crime section of the news paper making it public, dumbass gets what she and every other stupid criminal gets
She is an adult. Stop feeling sorry for her and acting like she is the victim.
I think you have a good point. (I am just posting this so you don’t feel bullied)
@Dustin Jarvis Hardin I am not defending her, by any means. But I have never known an adult at 18 years of age. The only people that see people as adults at 18 are the armed services.
So her mom as too drunk to go to the store?
Spencers is still in business?
This was my first thought too…well, after “sup baby, i wouldn’t need no cream”.
Shoot. Fella could have a pretty good time in Vegas with all that stuff.
a future school teacher whole be back on Uproxx in 9 years for banging an 8th grader, ladies and gents.
I wonder how her kids feel about her arrest.
i’m sure these products are FDA approved and are guaranteed to work by the good doctors of Spencer’s
Lol being from SPartanburg South carolina, this really is not out of the norm. Sparkle city is a special place on earth
You guys it is no big deal get over it , i just wish she would get in touch with me , she would make a exciting friend or girlfriend we could try all kinds of sexual products , if you read this you have a open invitation any time .