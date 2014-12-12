Meet The Man Who Painted A Portrait Of Kim Kardashian’s Butt With His Penis

#Kim Kardashian
12.11.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Remember way back in November when Paper magazine revealed a cover that featured Kim Kardashian balancing a champagne glass on her impossibly large ass? I know, that was forever ago in Internet time, but the images from that photo shoot became a huge viral sensation, in spite of the fact that a quick Google search can find a video that shows Kardashian having sex, and they’ve even become a part of your kid’s education. Hell, even Pippa “Not Really Part of the Royal Family” Middleton is talking about Kardashian’s ass in December, if that gives you a better idea of just how huge that cover’s impact was on pop culture in 2014.

Naturally, when something becomes that important, it needs to be captured in an artistic medium so it can be celebrated for eternity, long after the Kardashian Empire’s run is ended by commoners storming their castle gates and setting the immortal Momager ablaze. Enter: Danish painter Uwe Max Jensen, who has used his very special “talent” to create a portrait of Kardashian’s behind. His talent? Painting with his penis. That’s right, the Dane used his ding-a-ling to draw that dynamic derriere.

You can check out the very NSFW photographic breakdown of his process on this website (via the Daily Dot), or you can use my abridged version here. Just so you know, my version features 100% less penis than the alternative. Whatever floats your boat, though.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian
TAGSARTISTSBUTTSKIM KARDASHIANPAINTINGSPaper MagazinePENIS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP