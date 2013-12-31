Meet The Woman With A Butt The Size Of An NBA Player

According to a highly scientific Google search that took 0.01 seconds, Kim Kardashian wears size eight pants. That makes her a L, at least according to American Apparel, which is insane, but whatever. Point is, Kim has a very famous big booty and she’s “large” — Sarah Massey has a less famous bigger booty, and she’s a 10XL.

Massey, a 33-year-old mother of two, is the proud owner of a butt that’s four inches bigger than LeBron James. She’s insists its hereditary, and she’s proud of her true-life Sir Mix-A-Lot song.

“At school I was teased and called Dump Truck Butt by the other kids, but the condition is hereditary – there’s nothing I can do about it…I went through a stage of worrying what people think, but now I want to show the world I am proud to be me.” Now Sarah is so proud of her unique physique she even takes part in sexy photo shoots. (Via)

Then again: “I once broke a toilet bowl I sat on at the theatre.” Serves her right for seeing Gigli.

The Mirror via Gawker