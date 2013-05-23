Meet Your New Favorite Puppy: A Blind Golden Retriever Named Ray Charles

WHAT. Are you telling me that there’s an adorable blind golden retriever out there named Ray Charles?
Hi! Im Ray Charles a golden retriever that was born blind on December 8, 2012. I am one of 5 puppies that survived in the litter my mom had, and the only male. I wasn’t running around and playing with my
sisters as I should have been and my breeder didn’t know why, so she took me to the vet and found out I was born blind. My life then became a waiting game as to if I was ever going to find a home or not. Luckily my dad
found out about me before it was too late, and saved my life! I now live in Boston Massachusetts in an awesome house and have 2 big brothers Harley and Jack and a big sister Maggie! I can run, jump, and play just like any other dog that can see does, so don’t feel sorry for me!
I love to make people happpy and smile and bring joy to everyone around me! (Via)
That’s exactly what I’m telling you. Brb, working on a “Georgia on My Mind” parody called “Puppy on My Mind.”
Follow-up song: “I Don’t Need No Doctor, I Got a Dog-tor.”
Must. Hug.
Oh my gahd. I think I just died.
soooo cute
Fitting that this story came out during Arrested Development waiting week.
[i.imgur.com]
Some days I really miss having a dog.
I’ve always wanted to play a game of fetch that lasts fifteen years.
My dad went out to fetch some cigarettes fifteen years ago.
Man, that’s ruff. Ruff ruff ruff ruff ruff. Ruff. Ruff ruff. Ruff ruff ruff ruff ruff ruff.
Good thing he’s blind, because I get the feeling he’ll be wearing a few hideous outfits in his hopefully long, long life.
Also, it’s dusty.
Anthropomorphising animals by dressing them in baby clothes is the work of the devil, the devil I tell you!
Mustard, I used to think the same thing… but, i just can’t fight it anymore. Come on over to the dark side, it’s adorable over here.
OMG OMG OMG I want one too. Maybe if I go get another blind puppy and name him Stevie Wonder I could come over and they could play together? I could finally die then.
Blind puppies seem to really like St Patty’s day.
So much pollen. So cute. I need to cuddle the fluffy puppy.