Before Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, rapper-turned-pop punk Machine Gun Kelly tweeted, “never been this nervous in my life.” He could have been nervous for his performance of “Papercuts” with Travis Barker, or not winning Best Alternative Video (he did for “My Ex’s Best Friend”), or his near-brawl with Conor McGregor on the red carpet. But he shouldn’t have been nervous about any of these situations, or at all. Everyone stopped paying attention to Machine Gun Kelly the second he arrived with Megan Fox.

The Jennifer’s Body actress walked the carpet with MGK in “an embroidered sheer illusion dress by Mugler, from the Spring Summer 2021 collection, designed by Casey Cadwallader. The striking number revealed silver undergarments and showed off Fox’s toned physique,” as Entertainment Tonight described it.

“He was like, ‘You’re gonna be naked tonight,'” Fox joked, pointing to her rocker boyfriend. “I was like, ‘Whatever you say, daddy!'” Fox also said she’s “so proud” of Kelly for all he’s accomplished, adding, “He’s the most talented boy in the world.”

Here’s that interview:

“It’s 50/50,” Kelly said about who gets to have the flashier outfit for events they attend together. “This one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night. She’s beautiful.” He later called Fox a “mermaid.” I hope those crazy kids make it.

(Via Entertainment Tonight)