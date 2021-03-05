Never one to miss a chance to complain about Republicans being “unfairly” criticized, Meghan McCain bristled at President Joe Biden’s latest remarks where he called the recent decision by conservative states to get rid of mask mandates “Neanderthal thinking.” While her co-hosts on The View called the media attention on Biden’s quip “manufactured outrage,” McCain went the opposite direction and called Biden’s comment a self-inflicted injury because now Republicans are just going to close ranks even more. Via The Daily Beast:

“You can laugh and say ‘Oh, it’s a joke,’ whatever, but Republicans across the country already feel like people on the left think they’re dumb rednecks,” she continued, “they’re just stupid deplorables in baskets, nobody cares about their trucks and their flags. That’s what Republicans think the media thinks of them.” In the end, she said, “All it does is it’s going to help Republicans be more tribal and think that we’re just deplorable Neanderthals, the left has no place for us, so there’s no unity whatsoever.”

BIDEN CALLS LIFTING MANDATES “NEANDERTHAL THINKING”: Republicans criticized Pres. Biden’s comments when asked about Texas and Mississippi rolling back COVID-19 restrictions and ending mask mandates—@JoyVBehar, @MeghanMcCain, @sunny, and @sarahaines react. https://t.co/ICQvk7E8VT pic.twitter.com/vQ6Q3SorCd — The View (@TheView) March 5, 2021

The problem with McCain’s “tribal” prediction is that she has already repeatedly used that word to describe her reactions to criticism of the party. When co-host Sunny Hostin referred to the GOP as the “Party of QAnon” last month, McCain fired back “when I hear that I automatically get tribal” before launching into a rant about her pro-life beliefs and accusing the Democratic Party of engaging in “murder” by supporting abortion rights, which has been a GOP tactic for decades.

On a larger political level, every single Republican in the House voted against the COVID relief package last Saturday, and that was before Biden made his Neanderthal remark. Why, it’s almost like this outrage was all theatrics all along.

(Via The View on Twitter)