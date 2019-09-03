Meghan McCain Told Her ‘The View’ Co-Hosts ‘I’m Not Living Without Guns’

YouTube / ABC

The mass shooting in Texas over the Labor Day weekend — which is not to be confused with the mass shooting in El Paso a mere month prior — has again left the nation shocked. The killing of seven during a rampage, using guns purchased without background checks, has once again reignited calls for gun control legislation from those sick to death of being afraid of death. And yet throughout the many, many, many massacres, and the untold innocent people murdered, pro-gun types have stood their ground. One of those is Meghan McCain.

The politician’s daughter-turned-morning TV pundit returned to her duties on The View Tuesday morning, kicking off the new season by doing what she does best: getting into a tussle with professional nemesis Joy Behar. The group was discussing the latest gun massacre, falling into inevitable formations: Everyone against McCain.

Meghan McCain, after saying there will be "violence" in America if the AR-15 is banned because it's "the most popular gun" in the country, then declares that she's "not living without guns." pic.twitter.com/YlDtQwkFr0 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 3, 2019

As Behar and all others not descended from the late John McCain bemoaned the fact that elected officials have done nothing to curb an infestation of gun violence, McCain tried to position herself as the sensible, clinical, worldly one, pointing out the AR-15 rifle, the one used time and time again in mass shootings, can’t be banned because it’s “by far the most popular gun in America, by far.”