Meghan McCain has one of the bumpier relationships with the internet. Sometimes she’s sympathetic, as when the president attacks her late father, John McCain. Often times, though, the View co-host a target of internet fun, after she spouts deplorable beliefs or simply says something that, for whatever reason, just catches on.

The latter is what we’re dealing with today. On Monday, Federalist contributor D.C. McAllister found herself questioning the efficacy of a certain Meghan McCain-featuring television program.

Can someone explain to me the purpose of The View? It seems to me to be a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation. https://t.co/VMT4LtI1Ir via @ILMForg — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) March 26, 2019

Harsh words. At least one person took umbrage with them: Meghan McCain, who responded with something equally humiliating.

you were at my wedding Denise…. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 26, 2019

Turns out it was all a misunderstanding — one that could have been avoided had McAllister remembered that she indeed went to the wedding of arguably its most prominent and headline-grabbing star.

I think the photo on the story made it look like this was personally directed at you, Meghan. My comment was directed at The View and the mental midgets who surround you. I don’t even know how you do it daily and my hat is off to you for standing strong in the midst of crazy. — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) March 26, 2019

