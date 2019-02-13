Megyn Kelly Is Being Eviscerated After Going At Sarah Silverman For Using Foul Language On Twitter

Megyn Kelly has been keeping a relatively low profile since losing her hosting job gig on NBC for Megyn Kelly Today over blackface controversy last year. That all changed Tuesday afternoon, however, when the former Fox News anchor began trending on Twitter over a perceived attack on comedian and Wreck-It Ralph star Sarah Silverman.

It all started on Monday, when Silverman responded to a tweet from Donald Trump which mocked Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) after she announced that she was running for president in 2020. Trump had yet again made inaccurate remarks about climate change by pointing out that Klobuchar talked about combating “global warming” (a misleading term in itself) while “standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures.”

“No point in explaining how mind blowingly stupid this tweet is so I’m just gonna go with F*CK YOU, and also add that you are a smelly penis hole with balls that touch water,” Silverman fired back in a charged retweet. “Eat sh*t, you greedy twat.”

By the following day the Fox News crowd had begun buzzing about Silverman’s foul-mouthed but otherwise not unreasonable tweet, which was when Kelly felt the need to weigh in. “This woman wants to star in children’s movies produced by Disney,” she tweeted. “And just did, in Ralph Breaks the Internet,” she added in parenthesis.

