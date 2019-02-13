Megyn Kelly has been keeping a relatively low profile since losing her hosting job gig on NBC for Megyn Kelly Today over blackface controversy last year. That all changed Tuesday afternoon, however, when the former Fox News anchor began trending on Twitter over a perceived attack on comedian and Wreck-It Ralph star Sarah Silverman.
It all started on Monday, when Silverman responded to a tweet from Donald Trump which mocked Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) after she announced that she was running for president in 2020. Trump had yet again made inaccurate remarks about climate change by pointing out that Klobuchar talked about combating “global warming” (a misleading term in itself) while “standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures.”
“No point in explaining how mind blowingly stupid this tweet is so I’m just gonna go with F*CK YOU, and also add that you are a smelly penis hole with balls that touch water,” Silverman fired back in a charged retweet. “Eat sh*t, you greedy twat.”
By the following day the Fox News crowd had begun buzzing about Silverman’s foul-mouthed but otherwise not unreasonable tweet, which was when Kelly felt the need to weigh in. “This woman wants to star in children’s movies produced by Disney,” she tweeted. “And just did, in Ralph Breaks the Internet,” she added in parenthesis.
Orange Man Bad!!!!!
Orange Man the fukking worst.
Stop saying mean things about Trump. I’m gonna cry and I am running out of tissues.
Say something nice about President Pussy Grabber. Just one thing.
No lies or bullshit about being a great businessman.
Says the guy who screamed for eight years that Obama was a secret Muslim.
It’s funny how Megyn Kelly got fired for just asking questions about blackface.
Where as Sarah Silverman did a skit in actual blackface.
But she has the right politics so she gets away with it.
Sarah Silverman was making a joke about blackface and how the people who wear them are dumb, Kelley said what’s so wrong about black face.
I know context doesn’t matter to you, but it should.
Kelly got away with stupidity and racism for years on Fixed news. She was only held accountable when she took it mainstream for the $$$.
Megyn Kelly was getting fired either way.
remember all those times you and your tribe remind people life isn’t fair? guess what…
meaghan WHO?!?
In fairness to Megyn Kelly, Santa is based off of a Germanic folklore character so I believe he is white. Sarah Silverman is also never really funny.
Santa isn’t real. It’s a fantasy, like Jesus.
Jesus was supposedly born in the middle east. Yet most Americans think that he was white and spoke English. Stupidity is no excuse.
The point was that she was OFFENDED by the black Santa. That’s like getting offended when a kid colors Green Lantern blue. Execpt, you know, for racists.