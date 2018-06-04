Getty Image

First Lady Melania Trump‘s last public appearance was on May 10th, shortly after the announcement of her “Be Best” initiative and four days before she was hospitalized for what was purportedly a minor kidney surgery. That she hasn’t been spotted in public for 25 days and counting has led to plenty of conjecture and conspiracy theories, and the very Donald Trump-esque tweet posted to her official Twitter account only fueled speculation. Not since the body double conspiracy have people seemed to overanalyze the FLOTUS to this extent.

The situation seems to have finally come to a head over the weekend. While Donald Trump was at Camp David with daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, son Donald Jr., and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Melania was notably absent. Late Sunday afternoon, Melania’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told ABC reporter and producer Meridith McGraw that the first lady would also be skipping this week’s G7 Summit as well as her husband’s June 12th Singapore meeting with Kim Jong-un. The news of her absence elicited more raised eyebrows, which may be why the White House reached out to CNN reporter Kate Bennett four hours later to announce the first lady “is expected” to appear at a Gold Star families event this evening at the White House. The event is closed to the press.

We’ll have to wait until tonight to hear if she really shows up. Meanwhile, people on Twitter have been putting things into perspective: