Everyone Made The Same Indiana Jones Joke About Melania Trump On Twitter

10.06.18 2 hours ago

First Lady Melania Trump is currently in Egypt, as part of a four-country tour through Africa. While there, she granted a mass interview to reporters, as per USA Today, in which she weighed in on a number of subjects, from the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation to her attempts to get her husband, who scared the bejesus out of Americans the other day by making everyone’s phones blare loud noises, to stop tweeting.

Perhaps more importantly, she did so while standing in front of the Great Sphinx of Gaza while wearing a white safari suit and a matching hat. That prompted a sizable chunk of Twitter to make the same joke: that she looks like René Belloq, the archaeologist who teams with the Nazis in Raiders of the Lost Ark and has his head (spoiler alert!) blown up by God.

