Melissa Rauch Discusses Her Parents’ Lifelong Misuse Of The Term ‘Circle Jerk’ With Conan

#Conan
News & Culture Writer
05.14.14 7 Comments

Look: I hate The Big Bang Theory as much as the next person with discerning taste in television, but Melissa Rauch? She ain’t so bad. I remember she used to do the talking head stuff on Best Week Ever back in the day and I always found her to be funny and charming, which makes it kind of a shame that she ended up where she ended up.

Anyway, Rauch stopped by Conan earlier this week and demonstrated some of that sense of humor by talking about her parents and their complete non-understanding of the term “circle jerk” — which they’ve apparently misusing for as long as she can remember, while having no idea what it actually means. Which I guess is kind of a relief, because otherwise it would be all, “Don’t go downtstairs, your father and his friends are having themselves one of those circle jerks again” and that would just be weird.

And on that note, this is probably a good time as any to use this:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conan
TAGScircle jerksCONANmelissa rauch

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP