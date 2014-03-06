Meme Watch: Patrick Stewart & Others React To British Prime Minister’s Super Serious Phone Call

#Patrick Stewart #Memes
News & Culture Writer
03.06.14 8 Comments

British Prime Minister David Cameron for some reason tweeted this photo of himself speaking with President Obama on Twitter yesterday, which he intended to be SUPER SERIOUS but instead came off looking like the human version of Eeyore.

PRIME-MINISTER-TWEET

It didn’t take long for the internet to pick up on it, starting with comedian Rob Delaney:

PRIME-MINISTER-DELANEY

From there, Patrick Stewart jumped into the fray, because Patrick Stewart is one of the all time best human beings. I’m not even going to ask what he’s doing with the Wet Ones.

PRIME-MINISTER-STEWART

Twitter took over from there and that, my friends, are how memes are born. Note: I am a sucker for ANYTHING involving the “Yes, this is dog” meme. Comedy gold Every. Time.

PRIME-MINISTER-DOG

Via

PRIME-MINISTER-KERMIT

Via

PRIME-MINISTER-BATMAN

Via

And of course, no good meme would be complete without the use of Photoshop wizardy.

PRIME-MINISTER-BANANA

Via

PRIME-MINISTER-PHONE

Via

UPDATE: David Cameron is now in on the joke. The meme has officially consumed itself.

david-cameron

TOPICS#Patrick Stewart#Memes
TAGSBRITISH PEOPLEdavid cameronmeme watchMEMESPATRICK STEWARTrob delaney

