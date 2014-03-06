Meme Watch: Patrick Stewart & Others React To British Prime Minister’s Super Serious Phone Call

British Prime Minister David Cameron for some reason tweeted this photo of himself speaking with President Obama on Twitter yesterday, which he intended to be SUPER SERIOUS but instead came off looking like the human version of Eeyore.
It didn’t take long for the internet to pick up on it, starting with comedian Rob Delaney:
From there, Patrick Stewart jumped into the fray, because Patrick Stewart is one of the all time best human beings. I’m not even going to ask what he’s doing with the Wet Ones.
Twitter took over from there and that, my friends, are how memes are born. Note: I am a sucker for ANYTHING involving the “Yes, this is dog” meme. Comedy gold Every. Time.
And of course, no good meme would be complete without the use of Photoshop wizardy.
UPDATE: David Cameron is now in on the joke. The meme has officially consumed itself.
i’m crying… i’m crying
Batman wins.
Didn’t think anyone could do better than Delaney & Sir Pat, but that last one is brilliant.
They were all great but that last head/phone swap killed me
Ring Ring Ring Ring Ring Ring Ring. BANANA PHOOOOOOOOONNNNNEEEEE!!!!!!!!!
I love the “this is dog” picture everytime i see it
I knew Dog would show up. He’s my hero.
I have that shirt that Patrick Stewart is wearing.