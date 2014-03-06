Meme Watch: Patrick Stewart & Others React To British Prime Minister’s Super Serious Phone Call

British Prime Minister David Cameron for some reason tweeted this photo of himself speaking with President Obama on Twitter yesterday, which he intended to be SUPER SERIOUS but instead came off looking like the human version of Eeyore.

It didn’t take long for the internet to pick up on it, starting with comedian Rob Delaney:

From there, Patrick Stewart jumped into the fray, because Patrick Stewart is one of the all time best human beings. I’m not even going to ask what he’s doing with the Wet Ones.

Twitter took over from there and that, my friends, are how memes are born. Note: I am a sucker for ANYTHING involving the “Yes, this is dog” meme. Comedy gold Every. Time.

Via

Via

Via

And of course, no good meme would be complete without the use of Photoshop wizardy.

Via

Via

UPDATE: David Cameron is now in on the joke. The meme has officially consumed itself.