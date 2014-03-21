Mercer’s Kevin Canevari Hitting The Nae Nae On Duke’s Tears Is The Vine America Needs Right Now

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Well, it’s a good day in America as the Duke Blue Devils have been bounced out of the first round at the hands of Mercer 78-71. The most important part of this story is Mercer point guard Kevin Canevari celebrating with the Whitest Nae Nae known to man. The Caucasianae? Wait, it’ll come to me. Meanwhile, he’s already been contacted by the Grammys to be interviewed as the inventor of a new genre of dance.
Anyway…COOK ON, PLAYA!
And now, a collection of Duke struggle faces and more Mercer celebrations.
Kevin Cavenari of Mercer might get his pick of sistas tonight… He is gettin all the cocoa booty this weekend.
My man filling in for “background robot dancer” though..
lmao, that kid won to me
LOL
Tremendous
Best part by far…
love that shit.
absolutely beautiful. Mercer has won the internet today
Thank God for the Internet
shining moment
Jabari should probably start looking at real estate in Los Angeles
Nope. Hush that LA talk. He coming to Milwaukee!! They can have Embiid though.
Lol nah out here they have a weird obsession with the Australian player Dante Exum. Dude is a big fan of kobe and shares the same agent
I’ve read up on Exum and watched clips of him. He’s legit in them.
Still gonna wait and see how he transitions to the NBA.
Yes….
He’s not going to LA. There’s no way he falls to the Lakers. There’s still 4 teams with worst records and I don’t see the Basketball Gawds favoring LA this time round. Honestly, a team of Oladipo and Parker would make a great starting point.
Tins, Exum is the truth.
Fuck brackets
Had them going a lot further, but this post done made my day. #NCgrammar #hashtagsinthecommentsectionlikeanasshole
I didn’t know that dance had a name
I didn’t know it existed. Where the hell did it come from?
It’s a georgia thing I think, all my rhythm-less atl & athens folk have been trying to figure it out for weeks
everybody’s bracket just went to shit.
and New Mexico was supposed to be good. so much for that
Big time…there’s goes one billion dollars.
If they had listened to ESPN & their commentary on Duke they would have picked Mercer like my 12 year old did… hahaha.
This is… This is such a joyous moment. I told myself I wouldn’t cry…
…
Excuse me…
I’m sorry.
/wipes away tears of joy
Looks like I’m not winning that billion dollars……..
But fuck it, Duke lost! That’s worth it to me.
Did a rapper create the nae nae? It gotta suck to have all these people do your dance and not blow up.
.
RT @LehighSports : Welcome to the club @MercerBears. #BeatDuke pic.twitter.com/Ob1qRJkXuz
here you go
This should be added as well…
[graphics8.nytimes.com]
here you are
.
HUUUUAAAAAH!
[cdn3.sbnation.com]
here you go
Best part is when they do the recap of March Madness, no matter who wins the tourney, this video will be in the mix.
That is too great!
I love that between the players and the coaches Mercer is basically the roaming evangelical church from True Detective
This is a lock for the “One Shining Moment” reel.
My Blue Devils let me down, but expectedly. NC State’s choke job took a lot out of me though…
aaaaaahahahahahahahahahahahah
i’m laughing at you, duke
and with you, robot interview-bombing mercer guy
[gifrific.com]
.
a Duke loss is ALWAYS a cause for celebration…
Did Duke think it was a 3 point contest? How about going to the hole every now and then.
The Fighting Sam Mitchell’s played well. They were on NBATV this week. I picked them in my first bracket because of it.
Crap on Duke, but Jahlil coming next season and Duke usually has a deep run after an early exit the previous season.
This thread is love. :)
Between this and Sanchez getting cut. :’D
Give Brian Dennehy his props: he did a heckuva job coaching up Mercer.
lmao
My favorite day of the year is Duke Schadenfreude Day.
My God. Their tears are just so, so delicious.