Mercer’s Kevin Canevari Hitting The Nae Nae On Duke’s Tears Is The Vine America Needs Right Now

#Real Stories
03.21.14 4 years ago 53 Comments

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Well, it’s a good day in America as the Duke Blue Devils have been bounced out of the first round at the hands of Mercer 78-71. The most important part of this story is Mercer point guard Kevin Canevari celebrating with the Whitest Nae Nae known to man. The Caucasianae? Wait, it’ll come to me. Meanwhile, he’s already been contacted by the Grammys to be interviewed as the inventor of a new genre of dance.

Anyway…COOK ON, PLAYA!

And now, a collection of Duke struggle faces and more Mercer celebrations.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Real Stories
TAGSCollege BasketballDUKE BLUE DEVILSKevin CanevariMarch Madness 2014Mercer BearsReal StoriesSports

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP