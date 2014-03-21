Mercer’s Kevin Canevari Hitting The Nae Nae On Duke’s Tears Is The Vine America Needs Right Now

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Well, it’s a good day in America as the Duke Blue Devils have been bounced out of the first round at the hands of Mercer 78-71. The most important part of this story is Mercer point guard Kevin Canevari celebrating with the Whitest Nae Nae known to man. The Caucasianae? Wait, it’ll come to me. Meanwhile, he’s already been contacted by the Grammys to be interviewed as the inventor of a new genre of dance.

Anyway…COOK ON, PLAYA!

And now, a collection of Duke struggle faces and more Mercer celebrations.