Passenger Booted From Plane After Freaking Out About Everyone Wishing Him A ‘Merry Christmas’

Creative Director
12.26.14 6 Comments

An American Airlines passenger — err, almost passenger — was removed from his flight at La Guardia Airport this week after freaking out over an onslaught of “Merry Christmas” greetings from airline staff.

Reports the New York Post:

The man was waiting to board American Airlines Flight 1140 to Dallas when a cheerful gate agent began welcoming everyone with the Yuletide greeting while checking boarding passes.

The grumpy passenger, who appeared to be traveling alone, barked at the woman, “You shouldn’t say that because not everyone celebrates Christmas.”

The agent replied, “Well, what should I say then?”

“Don’t say, ‘Merry Christmas!’” the man shouted before brushing past her.

Once on board, he was welcomed by a flight attendant who also wished him a Merry Christmas. That didn’t do much to diffuse the situation.

“Don’t say, ‘Merry Christmas!’ ” the man raged before lecturing the attendants and the pilot about their faux pas.

The crew tried to calm the unidentified man, but he refused to back down and continued hectoring them.

He was escorted off the plane as other fliers burst into cheers and applause.

“Why are we letting flights go in and out of this country when there’s a known outbreak of Christmas cheer spreading throughout the globe?” — This guy and Donald Trump, probably.

Source: New York Post + PIX 11

