Passenger Booted From Plane After Freaking Out About Everyone Wishing Him A ‘Merry Christmas’

An American Airlines passenger — err, almost passenger — was removed from his flight at La Guardia Airport this week after freaking out over an onslaught of “Merry Christmas” greetings from airline staff.

Reports the New York Post:

The man was waiting to board American Airlines Flight 1140 to Dallas when a cheerful gate agent began welcoming everyone with the Yuletide greeting while checking boarding passes.

The grumpy passenger, who appeared to be traveling alone, barked at the woman, “You shouldn’t say that because not everyone celebrates Christmas.”

The agent replied, “Well, what should I say then?”

“Don’t say, ‘Merry Christmas!’” the man shouted before brushing past her.