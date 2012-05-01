Metal Band Pledges ‘Never-Ending War’ On Bus Driver Who Stole Their Money

Note to self: never steal from the Devil’s Blood. According to a note the heavy metal band from the Netherlands published on their Facebook page, a “piece of sh*t” nicknamed “Ape,” who was “supposed to have been [their] driver on the U.S. tour,” ran off with their money. And then it gets good…and terrifying:

We’re not going to post Ape’s real name, in case the Devil’s Blood don’t have their facts straight (if you want to see it, click the source link below). But if he really did take their money, and “scurried off so fast that attempts to find, catch, and kill it were immediately unsuccessful,” then Ape might want to go in hiding for a bit.

This piece of shit who was supposed to have been our driver on the US tour ran off with our money after the San Antonio Ritual last night. After being told what to do for the 1000th time and still having no clue how to ride a bus, this “Ape”, as he calls himself, unable to deal with the criticism any longer ran off into down-town San Antonio and left us stranded on an intersection forcing our Tour Manager to take over the wheel. This little rat scurried off so fast that attempts to find, catch and kill it were immediately unsuccessful. We put this info out now so that each and every one of our contacts, friends, fans and even enemies might learn his name, spread it around and make sure that this sorry excuse for a man never ever does business with anyone ever again. We have added here his personal info and a scan of his driver’s license. Feel free to repost, share, forward and catalogue for future reference. Also if anyone feels the need to vent any frustration or anger, his phone and email are noted as well… As for you, [APE], you little cunt; rest assured that one day we will meet again. A curse upon your house until the day comes that my blade is on your throat. SL/TDB/A-O

