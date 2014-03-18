'Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes' Is Too Little For Too Much

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes perfectly crystallizes an argument gamers have constantly: If a game is really, really good, does it matter if it’s short? In this case, unfortunately, yes. Which is a shame, because this game is really, really good, although not without flaws.
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes is essentially one level with a story objective. You’re Big Boss, and you’re infiltrating Camp Omega to save your friends. As I’ve never really cared much about the absurdly convoluted Metal Gear universe, I found the story fairly easy to ignore, not least because it’s limited to a long cutscene in the opening and a long cutscene at the end.
The rest of the game is sneaking around or blowing things up, and part of the fun is juggling the two approaches. The game is admirably a change of pace for the series in that while stealth is undeniably the best way to go, if you have to start blasting everything to hell, that’s actually a workable strategy. The infamously dumb enemy AI of previous games has also gotten a substantial overhaul; take out a guard in midsentence on the radio and you’ll actually alert them something’s up. They do still have patterns they follow, but the game is playable and replayable to an admirable degree, and the challenges that unlock after you finish offer some more fun.
And if this were a self-contained game, that’d be fine. But it’s not. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is on the horizon, albeit we don’t have an actual release date, yet. This is the demo, and Konami wants $30 for it. Which includes sitting through twenty minutes of cutscenes, including a dumb, gory finale that makes you thankful the game is worth playing. That’s just a bridge too far, especially since it’s unlikely this won’t be included with the full game at some point, whether at launch or as part of a “Complete Saga” edition.
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes is a fun demo, a replayable one, and you might be able to milk $30 worth of enjoyment out of it if you’re a fan of the series and really love stealth gameplay. For everyone else, it’s a title to sit and wait until the full game actually comes out.
There is a run through video where the player earns an S rank. It took 18 minutes to beat the game.
There’s already another one where they beat it in ten with an S rank. I tried it: it works.
Geez, when it comes to total gameplay runtime it really is one extreme or the other with this series isn’t it?
“The infamously dumb enemy AI of previous games has also gotten a substantial overhaul; take out a guard in midsentence on the radio and you’ll actually alert them something’s up.”
::Puts on nerd glasses::
Obviously you’ve never played MGS 2. In that game if you hit or choke soldiers while they’re on their radios, the people on the other line will ask what happened, and after they don’t get a response, the “caution” alarm is sounded. And even if you don’t hit them during conversation, the soliders are all still required to report in every minute or so. IF you take one out even when they’re silent, eventually the soldiers on the other end will wonder why they haven’t reported in. No response? Caution alarm.
Now I’m not sure if they removed this game element in parts 3 and 4 as I never played them, but I’m just saying, this is nothing new.
This times 1,000. I remembered many a time cursing my own stupidity for knocking out a guard mid-radio convo.
I’m not positive, but I think that feature was in 3 and 4 as well.
All the reviews I’ve been seeing say the same thing: it’s great while it lasts but it is far too short.
I will definitely wait for the version that packs Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain together.
“All the reviews I’ve been seeing say the same thing: it’s great while it lasts but it is far too short.”
You know who else that describes?
Woooo!
Plenty of games priced at $60 offer 10-12 hours of content and no one complains. While the main mission of Ground Zeroes is indeed approximately two hours, many reports put the total time investment closer to 6-8 hours when you do the side missions and collectibles after the main mission. Considering that many of the same gamers who are grousing about this title’s price have happily paid as much money or more for something as basic as a mount in an MMO, I think a little perspective is warranted here. I’d add that those speedruns are not in any way indicative of a typical playthrough and you can find them for many, many other titles.
That being said, I would still only recommend this for the dedicated Metal Gear fan who needs a fix. Otherwise it’s going to be smarter to wait for Phantom Pain and get this title for very cheap or at best bundled in with Phantom Pain.
I’m sure you can run through the game and not enjoy it in 15 minutes or whatever. And I’m sure the game is super, ultra short for the price point. Whatever the accepted “natural” length of the game is.
Ultimately, you know what you’re paying or not paying for. They were pretty upfront about what it is in the leadup to this release.
I was just gonna rent it from GameFly, but it wasn’t available and I only really want to play it before Infamous on Friday. So I bought it.
Definitely makes more sense to just wait for a bundle with MGS 5, but if you’re a big MGS fan, I think it might be worth it. I’ve definitely spent more than 20 minutes on it already. I’m about an hour in and I have barely even started the objective. The game is INCREDIBLE. The graphics are the best I’ve ever seen on console or PC, and the new engine works really well. MGS 5 is going to be something.
That said, I think Kiefer Sutherland as Snake bugs me moreso than the game length. I didn’t mind changing voice actors for Big Boss. But I’m not sure Jack Bauer works for me.
For the record RE: MGS 5, it’s not really on the horizon from what we know so far.
Reports this past week had “Early 2015” but even that might be generous, considering Kojima recently said the game might be “too big to finish” which is not something anyone wants to hear.
He said it was “too big to clear”, meaning he thought no one could 100% it. BIG difference.
Ohh, ok. Yeah that makes much more sense. I misread, and got scared…
I agree with everything that Dan said, but I’m still getting this game because: “GOTTA CATCH ‘EM ALL!” (It’s the $500 dollar system that’s gonna hurt)
I’m okay with the length of Ground Zeroes if Kojima has enough sense to give a discount on Phantom Pain, to people who Pre-Ordered Ground Zeroes. It IS only fair.
Is it Far Cry: Blood Dragon short? Because I’d just about pay £25 for that, but only because I’m a fan of the series…not that I have a PS4 yet…
Spoilers
Dear Snake, if the medic says they don’t have time for anesthesia for Paz, just shoot her in the head with your traq rounds. Seems to work pretty fast on the field