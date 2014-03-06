Everyone’s Favorite Meth-Smoking Incest Enthusiast Found Yet Another Way To Get Thrown In Jail

When we first met Charlene Ellet, she and her brother were celebrating their arrests for shoplifting at Walmart and possessing meth by making out in jail. The Texas tale was the most Florida story to ever take place outside of Florida, and now it’s gotten even more Florida-y.

Ellet was arrested late Monday evening — just days after being released for the previous incident — at the motel where she shacks up with her brother. The charge: choking her husband (who is not her brother).

You might think the choking incident stemmed from Ellet’s relationship with her sibling becoming public — she told deputies that she and her brother had been intimate since November — but nope. The fight was over a cell phone. Via SFGate:

“Apparently there was a dispute over a cellular phone at the location and the male reported that the female assaulted him,” Fitzgerald said. “She said he assaulted her, but deputies advised that his injuries were consistent with his report.” The man, whose name was not released, had scratches and redness on his neck and had a hard time talking due to swelling around his throat, Fitzgerald said. “She reportedly had put him in a choke hold,” the spokesman said.

Ellet is in the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

SFGate; Image via Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office