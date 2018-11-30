Getty Image

Over last weekend, the heartwarming story went viral of a young woman looking to reunite with a friend she had met and quickly bonded with during a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. Taking a shot in the dark, she tweeted out a photo of the two as children. “We were basically best friends for that night so I need y’all to help me find my best friend cause I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now,” @briannacry posted on Twitter, adding “Please retweet this so we can be reunited.”

Suffice to say, Twitter worked its magic and the two were quickly and adorably reconnected:

OMG OMG HEY GIRL HEY GIRL HEY!! https://t.co/elWi5t1bPq — Bri 🌺 (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

Taking a page from the two pals book, a 27-year-old London-based writer named Bolu Babalola thought she’d employ the same tactic using a bit of fancy Photoshop work to meet Creed and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan.

“I met this guy on holiday this summer, we had a such a great connection but I changed my number and we lost touch,” she joked. “Twitter do your thing!”