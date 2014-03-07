Michael B. Jordan Weighs In On His ‘Fantastic Four’ Casting

Inevitably, when somebody who does not look exactly like the character as portrayed in the comics, comics fans freak out on the Internet. It’s practically a tradition, at this point, but with Michael B. Jordan’s casting as the Human Torch, it assumed something of an uncomfortable edge. Now Jordan’s had a chance to actually talk about the controversy.
And he pretty much said, “Yeah, they’re being jerks, but what are you going to do?”, according to Coming Soon:
You kinda know going into it that people are used to seeing something one way, it’s a continuity thing more than anything. People don’t like change too much. But annoyed? Eh, you just kinda accept it, it is what it is. You can’t make everybody happy.
Michael B. Jordan must either not have poked around much online, or he has a near-monastic ability to control his temper. Considering some of what we saw online, Jordan’s being remarkably calm about the whole thing.
And in truth, of course, this is not the majority of fans, who really just want to see a good Fantastic Four movie finally and aren’t terribly picky about who plays Johnny Storm as long as he plays a cocky jerk who throws fireballs. It’s that handful of guys (and John Bryne, alas) who just have to try and pee in everyone’s punch because either they’re racist or they just literally have nothing else to be angry about other than comics continuity. Here’s a guy seriously angry that the movie will include two lines about either Sue or Johnny being adopted. Somebody actually wrote two thousand words about that.
In short, Jordan has accepted that nerds will be, well, nerds, and that’s probably a good thing, since it’s not like fan weirdness is on the decline. Just wait until Marvel introduces a new Human Torch who’s not a blond dude in time for the movie. That should go over well.
Fuck Wallace as The Human Torch, should be Pook
Bodie for the thing all day
Idris Elba, but then I want Idris Elba as everything. Including Sue Storm.
He could probably pull it off.
From when I’ve been brave enough to venture into most other sites comment sections, the majority of people seem to pretty much just be upset that Sue and him aren’t the same race. Alas, I guess that doesn’t make as good of a headline.
Honestly, even that’s a little asinine to me. OK, so one or the other of them is adopted. “Hey, look, it’s my adopted brother/sister.” PROBLEM SOLVED.
Eh, maybe, but then they should just say in the press release that’s the backstory.
To me I just wonder why they didn’t cast a black actress as Sue. To me the casting choice looked like it was both a move to fulfil a contract obligation and also say “Hey! Look how progressive we are! (but not too progressive).
If they go “first class” on us with this movie then I bet Sues parents die and she goes live in foster care not her aunt.
@Evil Twin described it perfectly. It’s not the fact that they did it, but the fact that it was done for the wrong reasons.
I think they should just make it so that Sue and Johnny Storm’s mom just slept around.
My only adopted joke on this then im behind it: What’chu talkin’ ’bout, Sue Storm?
The guys a good actor i leave it at that, step brother, half brother, cousin who cares last name is still Storm…I honestly think its more FOX not trying to get a blonde white guy and have all the web calling him a Chris Evens knock off.
I don’t see it as a race thing as much as I think some groups of fanboys, just like like computer programmers, tend to score higher on the autism spectrum than most people (re: continuity junkies). I am in no way saying that ALL FANBOYS ARE AUTISTIC, but some are and folks with that mind set are accustomed to routines. I’d argue that most folks upset that the Human Torch is black are the same people who were upset that the x-men outfits were not yellow and blue or that Wolverine is 6 ft tall in the movies and not 5’3 like the books.
With that said, I can handle a black human torch, but there will be hell to pay if there is a female Doctor Doom!
The more people that can see themselves in these heroes, the better it is for all of comics and comic book movies. Think of the stories that could be written by adding different perspectives based on race and gender and how interesting that would be. And from a purely capitalistic stance, broadening your fanbase usually adds to the bottom line.
Plus this kid has been great for 10+ years now. Let him get a chance to be a breakout star.
he was the best part of Chronicle
yeah he saved that movie.
plus isnt Spiderman Puerto Rican now? whats up with that Sony.
“Just wait until Marvel introduces a new Human Torch who’s not a blond dude in time for the movie. That should go over well”
Ummmmmmm……….isn’t that literally what this whole article is about?
I think he means in Marvel comic books
Ohhhhhhhhhh, that makes sense.
And count me among those that think Sue and Johnny as bio sibs (were they twins?) is important to their characters. Just cast a black actress as Sue. Why would that be so hard? Are we not ready for a superhero to be both black AND female?
confused me too,. so you’re saying these films are somehow related to something that requires reading…
I’m so jordan in this role. I’m also pro black actress because kate mara holds no interest for me unless she quits teasing and shows her t*ts, but that aint happening here. plus a black actress my better fill out the spandex…
shit. this is what happens when I don’t use javascript. this last post belonged on the bottom.
I said it the last time this came up and I’ll say it again, Megan Good for Sue Storm! I agree with El Cunado, I do feel that the two being biological siblings is important to their relationship and also affects their personalities.
–
Psst…look up.
“Just wait until Marvel introduces a new Human Torch that is literally flaming! They’ll chane their names to the Faaaaabulous Four and he’ll bang blonde dudes in the movie. That should go over well.”
Uh… Isn’t that what the whole post is about ya asshat?
No shit for brains. He said Marvel so he was clearly talking about the comics.
Marvel has a movie division too. You’re aware of that, right? They’ve made a few mildly successful films lately.
My comment was just in jest, bringing light to the fact that the same comment was posted twice above by two different accounts???
So eat me raw @Bob Dobalina.
@BurnsyFan66 That wasn’t abundantly clear. The asshat thing through me off. Now that you explain it I see it. My apologies.
@El Cunado Marvel does not own the rights to make a F4 movie. Fox does and they have to make another movie or they lose those rights. Hence why this movie exist. He could only be talking about the comics.
I know that Bob. You know that Bob. But maybe ‘in the comics’ wouldn’t be too much to throw in the article for people who may not be aware.
This is one too many comments on Fantastic Four.
They are almost as worthless as the Inhumans.
#batmandbeyond4eva
The single legitimate concern I’ve seen over the casting was from a site called The Nerds of Color, where a someone pointed out that it’s not exactly progressive to cast a black actor in the role of a hot-headed young showoff. If they’d cast him as Reed Richards, that would have been another story.
Since Michael B. Jordan is a strong actor, I’m sure he could have pulled it off.
Imagine if he was cast as the Thing what would people say.
It’s totally a case of tokenism, and they probably cast Jordan for the wrong reason. But, it is a good thing that a main character in a big comic book movie is a person of color. Sort of evens out, I guess.
“because either they’re racist or they just literally have nothing else to be angry about other than comics continuity”
I mean, it’s gotta come down to racism, doesn’t it? The Storms’ race and biological relation aren’t really significant character traits for them; those are just two of probably hundreds of minor details that this movie will change from the source material. Doesn’t really deserve special attention from continuity sticklers.
I guess the inevitable flat-out racist backlash gives the sticklers a green light to get worked-up and convince themselves that it’s srs bznz, but I would hope that most of them would have the sense to, after typing up their rants, realize that they’re being stupid and delete them before posting.
love you, Vince Howard!!
Why can’t Sue Storm be adopted?
this would probably really make sense form a character standpoint. can we share credit? so johnny’s(his name’s johnny, right?) parents are wealthy enough to have adopted a kid hence his prideful nature, and sue storm never truly felt like she fit hence her special ability being that of disappearance. you and I are moving to hollywood as a team, kk?
Uproxx should decree that all future Fantastic Four stories should include at least one Arrested Development gif. Daddy needs to get his rocks off.
HERE, HERE!!
Why does one of them have to be adopted? I know it sounds crazy, but in these modern times, many many people share one but not both parents and still consider themselves as normal siblings.
granted my older sister lost her father hence my birth father, but I’ve never thought of her as anything other than my sister. I suppose it would be a different situation were her father still alive. maybe they could go that route. grew up as total siblings because the other never knew their father.
and this is another isntance where I’m suing fox for shared credit for using my idea if they take it. screenshotted for proofz.
Why do you assume you have to be racist if you want a character with a fifty-year history of being a white guy to be played by a white guy?
How do you feel about Bradley Cooper for Black Panther?
Or are you RACIST?!?
i hate people that are using this argument…a white guy as king of Wakanda…is a lot different then a guy who’s main definition is just that he is someones younger brother.
Here’s the problem with that argument: One, you’re using a character where the race is actually important. The Human Torch, his race is not important. Does he catch on fire at will? Is he a cocky jerk? Then really, we’ve got what we need.
Secondly, it’s not like white people are underrepresented in comic books. One character not being white in a movie is not going to end continuity. Stop and consider that part of the reason Djimon Hounsou is in “Guardians Of The Galaxy” is that his son told him he wanted to be white so he could be a superhero.
exactly, Dan. a chance for the medium to start and reverse what was potentially years of under-representation.
and damnit if I don’t love Djimon Hounsou, and your telling me that made me tear up a little.
speaking of Dijimon, had dicaprio won (ironically, against whitaker) for blood diamond perhaps garbage like wolf of wall street wouldn’t have been the problem that it is.
Think once they cast him as Torch they should have done the brave thing and not gone white with Sue. Had they done that I wouldn’t complain. I hate that Hollywood doesn’t try to make silings look together and this is the extreme of that. Now they have to be adopted? Their strong family bond is a big part of the story (now I’m hating on adopted people you will say). Since they aren’t blood related and won’t know Reed/Ben when the film start AND they get their powers separately why not just have Sue and Johnny hooking up? Might as well with the way this thing is looking. I’m actually surprised the entire cast isn’t in their teens.
What is this, the Blantastic Blour?
And yet these same bourderline racists didnt complain when they made Electro black…why because hes a bad guy?
Probably.
What race is Electro’s sister?
Black? Looks blue to me.
and a Welsh playing Dr. Connors….what Americans cant be scientists…CONTINUITY!!!…Merica!
My only concern (aside from the fact that I don’t trust any of the Fox Marvel movies) is they do a Marcus Johnson/Nick Fury stunt again in FF. I mean, that was just the worst. Every time I see him called “Nick Fury”, I just cry a little inside. I was a big fan of the Steranko Fury and the recent Secret Warriors book, and I loved how much of a hardass Old Nick was. The new Nick just does nothing for me, and that’s not on his skin color but the fact that he’s not “Nick Fury”. Heck, everytime Cap talks to him, I keep waiting for the line of dialogue, “Hey Nick, remember when we used to punch Nazis and dance with French girls in Normandy? Oops, sorry, wrong Nick.”
I mean, with Miles becoming Spiderman is different, because he wears a mask and a costume, and part of the appeal of Spiderman is that he could be ANYBODY. Which is why Dong Lover would have been cool (perhaps too cool) as Peter.
Yeah that was back when Wizard use to just help us dream of films. Everyone knew as soon as they came out with ultimates Nick Fury that it was for Sam Jackson…i still have the 90’s issue of Wizard talking about what if Robert Downey Jr. was Tony stark. those were the days of dreamers lol
Sorry, Im a nerd who wants my continuity.
Then complain about Harry Osborn being the first green goblin….or the Rhino being in a mech suit…or apparently every villain in the film being created by Oscorp and not stuck by lightning or by their own ingenuity, etc. etc.
Finally. Someone is paving the way for the female Batman reboot I’ve been waiting for.