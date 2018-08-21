Oh man, now it’s on like Donkey Kong. On Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump’s former longtime personal attorney and “fixer” Michael Cohen reportedly reached a tentative plea deal with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.
The news comes four months after the FBI raided Cohen’s office at the recommendation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. In the April raid, documents were seized related to the alleged hush money his client paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election — in addition to the payment for the “catch-and-kill” National Enquirer story paid out to former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.
Details are still thin, but ABC News is reporting that should Cohen agree to cooperate, the information he provides could further boost Mueller’s Russian investigation into the meddling of the 2016 election. The New York Times confirms that the deal is connected to Cohen’s payments he made to women “for Mr. Trump.”
It’s still unclear if and how much Cohen will cooperate, but Trump’s one-time “pit bull” making a deal with feds is certainly one of the most damning events in the timeline of the Russia investigation. As such, people are preemptively celebrating the news on Twitter while anticipating that Cohen is going to fully turn on his former boss.
Where’s Bitterpeace? We need to talk about the Best People.
Fuckin Uproxx. The front page sub headline on CNN — “Under deal, Cohen not expected to cooperate with the government, source says”
“but ABC News is reporting that should Cohen agree to cooperate…”
“It’s still unclear if and how much Cohen will cooperate…”
I know, reading is hard.
What an insightful comment Al, you really proved this article was not peddling in needless and irrelevant conjecture about what this actually has to do with the Russia probe. My point was that the article is misleading, not that they didn’t include caveats about a speculative plea deal.
Your only contributions to this website are insults, and not even clever ones at that, mostly just run-of-the-mill profanity. If your politics didn’t lean left you’d be just as bad if not worse than Voice of Raisin, This_isn’t_kayfabe, ak-whatever and all the other trolls.
“Cohen admits he violated campaign finance laws in relation to Stormy Daniels payment at direction of Trump” well that’s not exactly *not* cooperating… Fuck, Cohen and Manafort both go down 8 times at virtually the same time, strange days indeed.
Nothing, absolutely nothing of consequence will happen to Trump from any of this. Republicans won’t impeach or oust him, and if he is charged with anything he will just plead guilty then pardon himself. Any legal challenge to that will take years and years to adjudicate and he will be done with his second term by then. All the while his supporters will stay loyal cuz they all hate Hillary, Muslims and Mexicans just like he does.
We are not dealing with a president and a congress looking to do the right thing, only the thing that is best for them. So again, nothing will come of this.