Michael Fassbender Upset A Lot Of Women On Last Night’s ‘Colbert Report’

Michael Fassbender was on The Colbert Report last night. For the interview portion, where you could see his face, approximately 982 million women were watching. But when he put on his giant Frank mask to sing a song, that number dropped to negative-three. Don’t hide the goods, Fassy.

Deadfas5 also performed with Domhnall Gleeson and Maggie Gyllenhaal. They didn’t wear papier-mâché heads, although in a way, aren’t we ALL wearing papier-mâché heads? (No.)