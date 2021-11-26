If there were an award for batsh*t crazy conspiracy theorists, Michael Flynn would be a top contender for the title. Just two months after our country’s former National Security Advisor suggested that the deep state was secretly lacing our salad dressings with COVID vaccine—yes, we said salad dressing—Flynn sat down with other members of the lunatic fringe to share his latest bonkers belief: that COVID-19 was the creation of some unnamed “global elites,” who are currently cooking up a new virus to take over the world.

While appearing on The Alex Jones Show, Flynn—who used to be a well-respected Army general—explained that while these unnamed evil forces originally created COVID to control the rest of the country. But since that didn’t pan out the way they expected, they’ve had to go back to the drawing board to manufacture a brand-new fatal virus.

“I believe we’re going to see… a controlled depression. Some time of financial… manipulation, or a financial crash,” Flynn—wearing a silly brocade suit jacket, but no tinfoil hat—predicted of what we’re about to see:

“We’re already at six percent inflation. For us to go to 10 percent, I don’t think these people have any problem; we’re going to get there. So that’s number one. I think number two: we’re going to see an uptick in other aspects of the COVID. So we’ve got the various variants. There might even be another form of a SARS that’s imposed on the international system, right? Because their little plan with COVID didn’t work. Because too many people, you know, in the world of what I call the ‘digital warriors’ or the ‘citizen journalists’ that are out there. They are fighting for the truth, and so the truth has been exposed about all the COVID tyranny that we are facing. So I think what we’re going to see is potentially another type of virus that’s imposed on the public. I hope that that’s not the case, but I’ve seen some indications of that in some of the statements made by these global elite-type of people.”

Michael Flynn says that covid was intentionally released on the world by “Global Elites,” but “their little plan with covid didn’t work” because “digital warriors” exposed the truth. Now he says the “elites” are about to unleash another virus to control the population. pic.twitter.com/Mgl6zgOTEa — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 24, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen: Our former National Security Advisor (turned-Trump flunkie and felon)!