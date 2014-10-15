Michelle Obama’s ‘Turn Down For What’ Parody Might Be The Worst Moment Of The Obama Presidency

Listen, I don’t care about your political leanings and you certainly don’t care about mine. But I care about pop culture and I care about “Turn Down For What” Vines. And I’ll be damned if the First Lady didn’t just ruin it for everyone.
Sasha and Malia: “Hey we’re feeling sick today, we can’t go to school.”
Michelle O: “Both of you?”
Sasha and Malia: “Yeah.”
Michelle O: “That’s bizarre.”
*TURNIP FOR WHAT blares in the background
Finally, you have an article that is 100% correct. Thank you.
What a goddamn shitshow.
Nope. Wrong again. Sigh. How pathetic is UPROXX to publish some half-baked piece w/ no info other than a blogger’s shitty commentary for clickbait. Have a seat and try again. Pathetic. You must need cash.
Hey guys, guys… Guys… StereoCultureSociety is so much better than all of us.
Congrats @StereoCultureSociety … Now you’ll be flagged by an Uproxx moderator, for:
“Commenting simply to undermine an author or the discussion”
Well at least the lowest point isn’t the largest terrorist attack on US soil in history or starting 2, trillion dollar wars, I’ll take it.
Douche chills.
JOURNALISM!
This will be on the Daily Show.
Probably tonight’s moment of Zen. And if they don’t, you know Colbert will, and it will be magical.
This is worse than Tansuitgate.
Worse than Terroristfistbumpghazi even!
Yeah..THIS was the worst. Certainly not the Mom Jeans weak ass pitch by Barry I guess we should be glad she called it by the right name. The sad thing, this is probably the only round firm thing she’s had in her hand since Reggie Love came into the picture.
This reminds me of my lame ass aunt.
Fun fact: I would have intercourse with her, if presented with the opportunity to do so.