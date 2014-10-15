Michelle Obama’s ‘Turn Down For What’ Parody Might Be The Worst Moment Of The Obama Presidency

10.15.14

Listen, I don’t care about your political leanings and you certainly don’t care about mine. But I care about pop culture and I care about “Turn Down For What” Vines. And I’ll be damned if the First Lady didn’t just ruin it for everyone.

Sasha and Malia: “Hey we’re feeling sick today, we can’t go to school.”
Michelle O: “Both of you?”
Sasha and Malia: “Yeah.”
Michelle O: “That’s bizarre.”

*TURNIP FOR WHAT blares in the background

