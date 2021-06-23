Ever since November, president-turned-failed blogger Donald Trump has been pushing baseless accusations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Even Ivanka and Jared are reportedly sick of hearing about it. This probably won’t stop him, but a Republican-led investigation in Michigan — one of the main places he’s accused of helping “steal” his election — has released their conclusion. And it turns out they found bupkis.

As per CNN, a report, again conducted by Republicans, concluded there was “no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud” in November. Among the wild claims they debunked included, as per CNN: “that deceased people or non-residents voted in the election, voting tabulators were compromised, ballots were harvested, ballots were ‘dumped’ at the TCF Center in Detroit, and votes for Trump in Antrim County were switched.” Also proven false: that former Michigan residents had also voted.

There were, however, some instances of voting irregularities. They go as follows:

According to the report, there were two cases in Wayne County where an individual appeared to have voted but was deceased. One was a clerical error in which a 118-year-old man shared an identical name with his son. The other was a 92-year-old woman who died days before the election.

The report emerged after Michigan Republicans proposed bills to overhaul the state’s election laws, including requiring IDs and restricting hours for dropping off ballots. (Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to veto them.) It also dropped the day after a Democrat-led attempt to push back against such measures was filibustered by Senate Republicans. The latter claim they’re simply trying to protect the integrity of elections; the latter accuse them of simply trying to limit the number of people who can vote after a record turn-out.

But the Michigan Republicans who conducted the investigation did not take it lightly, nor were they amused by the baseless claims former president Donald J. Trump, as well as a large number of his party, continue to make.

“Further, the Committee is appalled at what can only be deduced as a willful ignorance or avoidance of this proof perpetuated by some leading such speculation,” the report read, adding, “The Committee strongly recommends citizens use a critical eye and ear toward those who have pushed demonstrably false theories for their own personal gain.”

(Via CNN)