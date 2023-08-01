Because of the writer’s strike, we’re not getting nearly enough political satire via our normal sources, like the Daily Show, Saturday Night Live, etc. Normally, MyPillow czar Mike Lindell would fill that gap. His inane rants and live-streamed aneurysms aren’t comedy, per se, but we can usually find something to laugh at while waiting for his (fake?) mustache to fall off. But his latest tirade against Planned Parenthood is just the right amount of dumb and dangerous to be more concerning than comical.

At an event on Sunday, Lindell made the roundabout argument that abortion providers like Planned Parenthood aren’t just “killing” children — they’re killing parents as well. If the mental gymnastics of that theory has left you dizzy, we’ll try to explain.

After another panelist at the predominantly Christian event blamed abortion for not just “destroying a child” but “destroying God’s image,” Lindell interrupted with his own story about the time he led an anti-abortion demonstration on the steps of the Supreme Court. During that public protest, Lindell claimed he told the crowd of half a million supporters that Planned Parenthood was “killing parents.”

How? In the words of Aaron Burr, we’ll let him tell it.

“I go, hello, I said, remember that song, ‘Mama Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Cowboys?'” he asked. “Planned Parenthood doesn’t let their babies grow up to be parents.”

Sure Grandpa, let’s get you to bed.

(Via RawStory)