After President Donald Trump seemingly embraced the conspiracy theory movement known as QAnon earlier in the week, Vice President Mike Pence has taken a notably different approach to the controversial group. In an interview with CNN‘s John Berman on Friday morning, Pence claimed ignorance of the organization that’s been labeled a domestic terror threat by the FBI and essentially stated that he doesn’t have time to concern himself with such things. He then chastised the media for pursuing the topic.

“I dismiss conspiracy theorists out of hand,” Pence told Berman. “I said it’s a conspiracy theory, I don’t have time for it, I don’t know anything about it. And honestly, John, I get it. I mean, I get that the media, particularly CNN chases after shiny objects.”

However, Pence’s blunt dismissal of QAnon became less about the vice president distancing himself from the controversial subject and more about downplaying Trump’s embracing QAnon’s support for his presidency. During a White House briefing on Wednesday, Trump was asked about QAnon, and he lauded the group as people who “love our country.”

“I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand that they like me very much, which I appreciate,” Trump said.

The president’s appreciation for the conspiracy theory quickly generated headlines and swift rebukes on social media, which Pence attempted to defuse while appearing on CNN. When asked by Berman if the president embraces QAnon, Pence denied that characterization. “I heard the President talk about he appreciates those who support him.”

After playing a small role in the 2016 election, QAnon has become increasingly active on Facebook in recent weeks where Trump supporters have been sharing conspiracy theories that the president is fighting a secret war against a shadow network of pedophiles that includes his political opponents and Hollywood celebrities. Via CNN:

QAnon’s prevailing conspiracy theories — none based in fact — claim that dozens of Satan-worshipping politicians and A-list celebrities work in tandem with governments around the globe to engage in child sex abuse. The group also peddles in conspiracies about coronavirus and mass shootings — none grounded in reality. Followers also believe there is a “deep state” effort to annihilate Trump.

The outlandish online theories have sparked real world violence, which prompted the FBI to label the group a domestic terror threat.

(Via CNN, Politico)