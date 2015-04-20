Miley Cyrus Celebrated 4/20 By Smoking A Huge Bong Wearing Nothing But Pasties

#Miley Cyrus #Instagram
04.20.15 3 years ago 20 Comments
miley

Instagram

For most people, celebrating 4/20 means spending some quality time with the couch and a Costco-sized bag of Cheetos. Or, if you’re feeling particularly into the cause, taking the day off to attend a rally for legalization. Maybe get yourself a Ben & Jerry’s one day only Ice Cream Burrito?

If you’re Miley Cyrus, however, celebrating 4/20 means blazing up a bong the size of your leg wearing nothing but a pair of shorts and some heart-shaped pasties over your nipples and then posting a photo on Instagram.

(Image slightly NSFW):

💖Happy 420 💖 #stillinjoanpasties #studio #goodstarttodabestdayofdayear

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

What? You don’t own heart-shaped pasties? I guess Miley Cyrus is just a bit more enthusiastic when it comes to weed day than you are.

