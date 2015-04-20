Miley Cyrus Celebrated 4/20 By Smoking A Huge Bong Wearing Nothing But Pasties

For most people, celebrating 4/20 means spending some quality time with the couch and a Costco-sized bag of Cheetos. Or, if you’re feeling particularly into the cause, taking the day off to attend a rally for legalization. Maybe get yourself a Ben & Jerry’s one day only Ice Cream Burrito?
If you’re Miley Cyrus, however, celebrating 4/20 means blazing up a bong the size of your leg wearing nothing but a pair of shorts and some heart-shaped pasties over your nipples and then posting a photo on Instagram.
(Image slightly NSFW):
What? You don’t own heart-shaped pasties? I guess Miley Cyrus is just a bit more enthusiastic when it comes to weed day than you are.
Miley Cyrus is fucking disgusting.
I have a question…
Do you listen to her music? Go to her concerts? Follow her on social media? Perhaps click on stories about there smoking a huge bong while wearing nothing but pasties?
@Wil None of those questions have any relevance in regards to his post, nor that fact that she, is in fact, disgusting.
I just see her, you know? I don’t want to, but it’s a risk we all take isn’t it?? All of a sudden there she is, lolling about half naked, reminding us all that she continues to exist. Her infectious vacuity seething from my screen and into my very being. My living soul pickled in her boring, trite plays for attention. Capitulation the only recourse. Why won’t she leave us alone!? What did we do to deserve this??
*Her
Pot is becoming like tattoos, so commonplace by so many dumb people that it’s not even cool or hip anymore. Brag about something else.
OG purple trainwreck KUSH, dawg!
… And Shorts
Came here for pasties, was disappointed they are not of the Cornish variety.
Dumb.
This broad’s nipples have to look like sand papered pig snouts at this point from all the applying and removing of pasties every day.
How inspired. Sadly, she makes my brain hate my penis.
Weed. So edgy.
And tomorrow 4/21 National Drug Testing Day (well, at least for my clients it will be!)
Pretty sure she’s wearing pants.
slightly nswf. haha. society. sad
Why the hell does her bong have a compact fluorescent light in it?
I just find it disturbing that in the new age feminism and the war on women, that many women feel the need to objectify themselves non-stop.
This make me embarrassed to be a weed smoker
So the fuck what. 420 I basically a holiday for me because I understand what it’s really about. Also 420 was 6 months ago. Miley Cyrus just wants attention and her music makes me want to scoop out my eyes with a melon ballet and shove screwdrivers in my ear.