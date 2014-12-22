Miley Cyrus Posted An Instagram Video Dancing Around Topless With A Glitter Wig And Weed Pasties

Miley Cyrus posted a video from some sort of DJ gig over the weekend where she danced around topless in a silvery wig made of tinsel and what appears to be pasties in the shape of weed leaves. Rebecca Martinson over at BroBible thinks they’re supposed to be Christmas bows, but knowing Miley I’m definitely going to go with weed. (Thoughts? This is obviously very important.)

Say, anybody remember that time Miley Cyrus posed for Annie Leibovitz in Vanity Fair back in 2008 and exposed like, part of her bare back? And then she released a statement to People about how she was “so embarrassed” about it? Um. Somebody might want to show this video to 2008 Miley Cyrus.

(Via BroBible)