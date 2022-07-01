The Republican-heavy Supreme Court gave people a doozy of a session wind-down, starting late last week when they officially overruled Roe v. Wade, thereby pushing women back to the Dirty Dancing era without remorse. The highest court in the land also ignored the Texas school shooting by slapping down gun restrictions, and expanded Oklahoma’s jurisdiction and power over Native American tribes, and essentially disarmed the EPA‘s ability to fight climate change.

In other words, no one can blame Americans for needing a few drinks over the Fourth of July, but maybe this news out of Minnesota will help? As Ryan Faircloth (of Star Tribune) noted on Twitter, the Minnesota Senate legalized edibles as of Friday. The catch here, though, is that members of the state’s GOP apparently didn’t read (or grasp) the entire bill, and then they wanted to undo the vote.

Final draft: THC edibles and beverages are legal in Minnesota starting tomorrow. A key Republican in the Republican-controlled Senate said he didn’t realize the scope of the law he signed off on, calls for it to be rolled back. Democratic leader says no. https://t.co/LaEFxeuo3r — Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) June 30, 2022

Yes, really. Here’s details on that hot mess from Star Tribune), which notes that Democrats stood firm on refusing a rollback:

Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, who chairs the Senate Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee, said he didn’t realize the new law would legalize edibles containing delta-9 THC before it passed. He thought the law would only regulate delta-8 THC products. “I thought we were doing a technical fix, and it winded up having a broader impact than I expected,” Abeler said, adding that the Legislature should consider rolling the new law back.

Cue the poetry and other amused commentary from social media:

Shout out to the Republicans in the Minnesota state Senate for accidentally legalizing THC edibles. Truly outstanding work. https://t.co/7E0bLRz1bq — Reid Brown (@ReidBrown0605) July 1, 2022

If you ever think you’re bad at your job, just remember that Republicans in Minnesota accidentally legalized edibles because they didn’t understand the bill they voted for https://t.co/llT8U4bWIr — Sami Sexton (@Sami_Sexton) July 1, 2022

Minnesota accidentally legalizing edibles is one of the funniest political mishaps in history lol — rastapasta9 (@rastapasta_9) July 1, 2022

Republicans accidentally legalizing edibles in Minnesota is so funny to me 😂 https://t.co/Int8lzxSFy — My Gay Marriage (@MyGayMarriage) July 1, 2022

Roses are red

Violets incredible

Minnesota accidentally legalized edibles — Mac Wilson (@cinatyte) June 30, 2022

this is so funny. republican legislators have been blocking legalization forever and a bunch of them accidentally voted for this because they thought they were regulating it.https://t.co/ow9a7lAlim — Jane (@JaneOst_) July 1, 2022

Lol. THC edibles are, as of today, legal in Minnesota b/c GOP lawmakers didn’t read the bill — Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) July 1, 2022

This is hilarious. Minnesota Republicans accidentally legalized edibles. https://t.co/VesdAsVEWy — Jeff (@JeffOnThePlains) July 1, 2022

Republicans making life better in Minnesota entirely by accident and being mad about it is the good shit. https://t.co/jbKSFpIzfY — earl hofert (@RandBallsStu) June 30, 2022

honestly though it’s hilarious that South Dakota voted to legalize it and the state government went around in a convoluted way to try and stop it from happening, and here in Minnesota, we just kinda did it by accident — Mx. D. E. Anderson (@diannaeanderson) June 30, 2022

So Minnesota just basically low-key legalized marijuana edibles and now has maybe the weirdest set of marijuana laws in the nation https://t.co/NnlUlmd2Ze — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) July 1, 2022

I can’t believe Minnesota legalized weed by accident. It’s so beautiful — Bridget Callaghan (@bccallaghan) July 1, 2022

Enjoy that holiday weekend, everyone. Minnesotans sure have a reason to party.

(Via Star Tribune)