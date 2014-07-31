While Justin Bieber And Orlando Bloom Fought, Miranda Kerr Posted A Topless Pic On Instagram

The Justin Bieber vs. Orlando “Here Comes the” Bloom feud is getting ugly. We gave faint praise to the Beebs for posting a picture of Miranda Kerr, the apparent object of both their affections, on his Instagram to piss off Bloom, then immediately felt dirty about it. Even more so after this happened.

Now that’s just rubbing it in, which is exactly what I hope Kerr was doing when she posted this.

Miranda Kerr ain’t care

