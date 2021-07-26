Tucker Carlson shares dangerous anti-vaccine “propaganda” with his millions of loyal viewers every night, but someone calling him it out on his bullsh*t? That’s a step too far for Meghan McCain. During Monday’s episode, the hosts of The View, including McCain, discussed the viral video of a man in Montana, a.k.a. Montana Man, confronting Carlson and calling him the “worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that.”

Montana Man has a growing fan club, but McCain is not a member.

“Maybe you guys thought that man was being polite. I thought he was being a total jackass and incredibly rude, and we’re living in a time when people like Steve Scalise are being shot and wounded to the point where we don’t know if he’s literally going to survive and now he has to walk with a cane because people aren’t in control of themselves and aren’t in control of their mental health and they want to take out their aggression on public figures,” McCain said. “It was incredibly dangerous”:

McCain sunk one final dig into her View co-hosts, suggesting they take a look at their own safety before claiming the confrontation was passable. “I think it’s a very, very slippery slope,” McCain said. “I know how much people don’t like Tucker Carlson. People equally don’t like Meghan McCain and Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin and Whoopi and Sara. When you’re putting your opinion out there, you’re making yourself a target.”

McCain also quoted Winston Churchill and said that “if you think accosting a public figure while they’re shopping for fishing gear with their family on vacation is somehow accomplishing something or changing anyone’s hearts or minds, you’re a hypocrite and have totally lost the plot.” You know who’s the real victim here? The multi-millionaire who shares anti-vaccine misinformation and grossly mischaracterizes his first-grade teacher, someone who’s not the public eye, on his nationally televised show, that’s who.

TUCKER CARLSON CONFRONTED OVER VACCINE STANCE: The co-hosts weigh in on the viral video of the Fox News host getting confronted by a man at a Montana fishing store and called Carlson “the worst human being known to mankind.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/9C8RKa4Ncv — The View (@TheView) July 26, 2021

Maybe McCain is jealous — she wanted to be the worst human being known to mankind. That would explain a lot.

