This Moose Family Is Having The Time Of Their Lives Playing In Sprinklers

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Who’s ready to weekend?! To get you fully in the spirit of it being Friday, allow me to present this moose family that’s got it all figured out. “Honey, pack up the kids. We’re going over to the Jones’ yard!” All these moose need is a Styrofoam cooler of Bud Light and some sandwiches, and they’re living the American dream… even though this video was probably taken in Canada.

Oh well. May all your weekends be so glorious!